Vegan Egg Market Expected to Grow US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031 | Fact.MR

The global vegan egg market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 6.9% and accounted for US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a high CAGR of 8.3% through 2031.

Retail/household vegan egg sales are slated to surge at 11.5% CAGR to be valued at close to US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031. Sales of vegan eggs will represent approximately 2%-5% of overall demand in the global plant-based food market.

EVO Foods

Mantiqueira (N.Ovo)

JUST Inc.

Orgran Foods

Terra Vegane

Free and Easy

Follow Your Heart

The Vegg

Vezlay Foods Private Limited

Now Foods

Others

By Types:

Liquid Vegan Egg

Powder Vegan Egg

By Applications:

Vegan Eggs for Food Processing Industry Bakery & Confectionery Creamy Sauces Ice-cream and Frozen Desserts Mayonnaise Noodles & Pasta Salad Dressings Others

Vegan Eggs for Food Service Providers

Vegan Eggs for Retails/Household Convenience Stores Discount Stores Grocery Stores Modern Trade Online Retail Specialty Food/Sports Store Wholesalers Other Sales Channels



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

