Sales Revenue Of Conjugated Linoleic Acid Market To Escalate In Coming Years Owing To Rapid Growth In Consumer Adoption : Fact.MR

Conjugated linoleic acid is a geometric and positional isomer of linoleic acid and is a type of Omega-6 fatty acid, a polyunsaturated fatty acid, derived from mostly sunflower oil and safflower oil. There are 28 different forms of conjugated linoleic acid. Conjugated linoleic acid is naturally present in dairy products and grass-eating animals, such as lamb, grass-fed beef, turkey etc.

Prominent Players

Stepan Specialty Product LLC

Sanmark Corp., InnoBio Ltd.

BASF, Eastman Chemical Company

Nature’s Way

Cognis

Global Conjugated Linoleic Acid: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the market is segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of source, the market is segmented as:

Vegetable source Sunflower Flaxseed Safflower Pomegranate seed Soya bean

Animal sources Grass-fed beef Lamb Dairy products Veal Turkey Fish



On the basis of end use, the market is segmented as:

Food & beverages

Animal feed

Sports nutrition

Dietary supplement

Pharmaceutical

On the basis of form, the market is segmented as:

Liquid

Dry

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

