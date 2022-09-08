Starter Feed Market is projected to register a volume CAGR of over 5% through 2029

According to a new study by Fact.MR, the global sales of starter feed surpassed 66,300 thousand tons in 2018. Myriad factors influence the dynamics of the starter feed market, which range from rising end user requirement for highly digestible and clean-label feedstuff, to ban on using antibiotics as growth promoters in animal feed.

The study finds that end-users continue to show a marked preference for medicated starter feed, in light of its ability to prevent animals from developing cocci oocysts, and promote immunity. Starter feed containing amprollium slows the growth of the cocci oocyts, which causes coccidiousis – one of the most common chicken diseases. Although sales of non-medicated starter feed remain low, growing inclination of end users toward getting their livestock vaccinated against prevalent diseases.

According to the study, the tightening ban on using antibiotics in starter feed has led manufacturers to focus more on advances in formulations to enhance the feed conversion efficiency, while minimizing the cost per unit of the product output. Formulation of low-protein diets supplemented with synthetic amino acids is gaining a notable traction in the starter feed market, as a key winning imperative among leading players.

According to the study a key trend complementing the sales of starter feed is the rising demand for favorable alternatives to traditionally-used feedstock. Recent enhancements in processing technology have steered the production of quality and high palatability starter feeds, such as starter feed based on wheat-corn feeding ingredients. Formulation of protein- and rumen-rich starter feeds is a key focus area of manufacturers to capitalize on evolving end-user preferences.

Starter Feed Market Segmentations:

By Product Type Medicated Non-medicated

By Nature Organic Conventional

By Application Companion Animals Livestock Cattle Poultry Swine Aquaculture Equine

By Ingredients Wheat Rice Bran Corn Soybean Oats Others

By Form Crumbles Pellets Mash

By Regions North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



