Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry 2021-2031

Fact.MR's latest study on the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Marketprovide compelling insights into critical trend and opportunities creating the demand prospects during the assessment period. It also highlights potential sales pockets in terms of taxonomy including By Classification(HDPE (High-density polyethylene) (Reinforced Thermoplastic PipesPA (Polyamide) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes) By Pipe Size(Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Measuring Up to 4 Inches,Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Measuring 6 Inches)

The reinforced thermoplastic pipes market is steadily gaining traction and is set to become a 21st-century pipeline solution. The market is poised to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Reinforced thermoplastic pipes’ high immunity to corrosion and ability to withstand high pressure up to 450 bar is providing impetus to their demand across various end-use applications. In terms of durability and corrosion resistivity, RTP outperforms conventional pipes creating lucrative opportunities in the market. With reinforced thermoplastic pipes set to cost 40% lesser than conventional plastic variants, its demand is set to escalate at an increasing pace. However, the COVID-19 outbreak is set to hamper the market growth in 2020 with the market set to decline by 4%.

Key Takeaways of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market Study:

Escalating demand from onshore and offshore applications is projected to propel the RTP market

Efficacy to offer rapid and low-cost installations coupled with fire-resistant properties is set to increase consumption of RTP in oil & gas applications

Based on the classification, HDPE (high density polyethylene), has led the market in terms of value in 2019 and is projected to maintain its supremacy over other materials, creating an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 118 Mn by 2030

Glass fiber reinforced material is forecast to witness a positive growth rate of ~5% and is set to account for nearly half of the revenue share by 2030

Based on pipe size, up to 4 inches segment is set to retain its dominance among other sizes gaining 155 BPS in its market share till 2030

Attributed to ongoing investments of oil and gas projects in MEA, the region is projected to surpass the North American RTP market by the mid-term forecast.

“Burgeoning demand from oil & gas pipeline projects and water injection applications is set to amplify the market’s growth during the forecast period”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMEA Key Countries Covered U.S.CanadaGermanyU.K.FranceSpainItalyRussiaChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndiaAustraliaBrazilMexicoArgentinaGCCSouth Africa Key Market Segments Covered ClassificationReinforced MaterialPipe SizeEnd UseRegion Key Companies Profiled Baker and HughesCosmoplast H.A.T-Flex National Oilwell Varco OPR Offshore Pipelines & Risers Inc. PES.TEC Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. Saudi Aramco ShawcorWienerberger AG Pricing Available upon Request

Segmentation

Classification HDPE (High-density polyethylene) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes PA (Polyamide) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes PVDF (Polyvinylidene fluoride) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Other Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

Reinforced Material Aramid Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Steel Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

Pipe Size Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Measuring Up to 4 Inches Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Measuring 6 Inches Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Measuring Above 6 Inches

End Use Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Oil & Gas Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for On Shore Operations Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Off Shore Operations Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Chemical Industry Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Water Industry Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Other End Uses



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes MarketIt carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes MarketIt carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market growth.

