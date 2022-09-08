Cheese Shreds Market is projected to register a CAGR of nearly 4.0% through 2027

Cheese shreds sales are likely to surpass 400 thousand tons in 2019, as growing popularity of mozzarella in fast food products fuels demand. According to a new study by Fact.MR, convenience, improved shelf-life, and added nutritive value are among the key trends influencing the cheese shreds market.

Shredded mozzarella cheese remains a topselling variant, with demand underpinned by growing adoption in fast-foods, especially pizzas. The US Dairy Export Council expects an additional 100,000 tons of pizza cheese exports every year through 2020. According to the Fact.MR study, broader gains in the pizza industry will have a key impact on cheese shreds demand.

Rapid urbanization in emerging countries, especially in Asia Pacific, have led to an increasing number of foodservice outlets, which have been driving demand for cheese shreds significantly. This has created high dependency of food producers in the region to import cheese shreds from suppliers in developed regions. As this dependency continues to spiral upward, demand for mozzarella cheese shreds with gain a significant uptick in the upcoming years.

The study opines that in response to growing demand for high-quality shredded mozzarella cheese from local and global markets, companies are increasingly focusing on processing aids. The use of anti-caking agents has increased significantly to reduce clumping, especially during packaging and shipping. In recent years, potato starch has gained popularity in cheese shreds market as anti-caking agent, owing to its good moisture absorbing capacity, without leaving any white discoloration on surface of cheese shreds.

Cheese Shreds Market Segmentations:

Product Types Mozzarella Cheddar Pepper Jack Provolone Other Product Types (Parmesan, Monterey Jack, etc.)

Source Cow Milk Buffalo Milk Goat Milk

Nature Organic Conventional

Buyer Type HoReCa Sector Household and Residential Buyers Food Processors and Manufacturers

Sales Channel Direct Sales Modern Trade Specialty Stores Departmental Stores Convenience Stores Online Retailers Other Sales Channels

Regions North America Latin America Europe Japan Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan) Middle East & Africa



