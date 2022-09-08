Coffee Roaster Market Is Expected To Reach Nearly US$ 701.24 Billion By 2032

The coffee roaster market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by garnering a market value of US$ 701.24 Billion in 2032 from US$ 430.5 Billion in 2022. The market is significantly driven by the growing consumer inclination towards coffee consumption across the world. From 2021 to 2022, the market experienced a Y-o-Y incline of 5%.

According to the International Coffee Council, consumer preference in South and East Asia is changing with favorable demand for the consumption of fresh coffee. This increasing demand for fresh coffee in countries in the Asia Pacific are significantly contributing to the increasing coffee consumption.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7447

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 410 Billion Market Value in 2022 US$ 430.5 Billion Project Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 701.24 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5% CAGR Market Share of Europe 40%

Furthermore, the ever increasing cafe culture in the emerging economies has led to the expansion of coffee shop chains. This is also expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Rising disposable income and development in the retail sector are likely to propel the growth of the residential coffee roaster segment.