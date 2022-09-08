Intensifying Awareness and Usage in Cosmetic Industry will strengthen the Demand of Upcycled Ingredients Market, Unveils Fact.MR

Food wastage is a serious issue around the world and has a strong negative environmental impact just like gas emissions. Rising concerns regarding food waste management have led to opening the door for food waste upcycling.

In upcycling, new value-added products are produced by converting waste material by using upcycled ingredients. Therefore, an upcycled ingredient is a key market of interest, and expanded at a compound annual growth of 5.6% over the 2017-2021 period.

Additionally, to increase the popularity and trust of upcycled ingredients, the Upcycled Food Association presented a program for the certification of upcycled ingredients. According to this program, upcycled ingredients can’t be directly sold to consumers; however, they can be used as an ingredient to make upcycled products.

Upcycled food ingredients are also gaining traction in the cosmetics and personal care industry to make value-added organic cosmetic products to overcome the side effects of harsh chemicals.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, suggests that the global upcycled ingredients market will be valued at more than US$ 512 million by 2032-end expanding at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Short Term (2022 Q2 to 2025): Upcycled ingredients are the new innovative introduction in the food & beverage industry after recycling. Therefore, occupying a space in the food & beverage industry, the upcycled ingredients market will exhibit slow growth in the initial years, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 72.1 million from 2022 to 2025.

Over the years historical years (2017-2021), the global upcycled ingredients market registered a CAGR of 5.6%, and according to the analysis by Fact.MR, the market is projected to exhibit growth at 6.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Market share analysis of ingredient type, source, and region is provided in a nutshell in the above image. Under the ingredient type segment, upcycled starch dominated the market with 25.5% market share in 2021.

