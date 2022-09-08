What are the Factors Driving the Demand for the Powder Infant Nutritional Premixes Market – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

According to latest study by Fact.MR, infant nutritional premix demand is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. The rapid influx of working mothers in urban areas has led to heightened demand for convenient and nutritional baby food.

Awareness towards potential health benefits of infant food have encouraged consumers to see these products as a suitable substitute for breastfeeding. The global market is projected to surpass a value of US$ 370 Mn by the end of 2031, expanding nearly 2x.

Key Segments Covered

Form Powder Liquid

Ingredient Vitamins Minerals Nucleotides Amino Acids Others

Function Bone Health Immunity Digestion Vision Health Brain Health & Memory Others



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, new retail stores launch, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In September 2021, Koninklijke DSM NV announced its strategic decision to simplify its operating structure by reorganizing its health, nutrition & bioscience activities into three distinct groups, each with clear opportunities to benefit health of the people and planet

In July 2020, Redox announced the partnership with JKP Nutrition to supply custom vitamin and mineral infant nutritional premixes to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Key Takeaways of Global Powder Infant Nutritional Premix Market

Demand of infant nutritional premix is expected to grow exponentially to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 122 Mn during forecast period (2019 – 2028).

Powder form segment accounts for around 80% of the global infant nutritional premix market and is projected to grow at a higher rate at CAGR 5.8% as compared to liquid form, during the forecast period

Infant nutritional premix for bone health is a major contributor to the growth of global market and is projected to grow 1.8X over period of forecast 2019 – 2028, owing to increase in various bone health-related deficiencies among infants, globally.

Vitamins based infant nutritional premixes account for more than 32% market share among all ingredients, and are expected to continue their growth curve during period of forecast 2019 – 2028.

Owing to the multiple benefits such as higher durability and convenience, powdered type infant nutritional premix is projected to expand 1.7X by the 2028 end over 2019.

Nucleotides ingredient based infant nutritional premix is projected to grow at a positive CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

North America and Western Europe together hold more than half of market share in the infant nutritional premix market. However, Asia Pacific and MEA are projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.

APEC infant nutritional premix market will hold more than 14% market share in terms of value and is likely to gain 122 BPS over forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Key Question answered in the survey of Powder Infant Nutritional Premix market report:

