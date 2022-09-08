U.S. Air Purifier Market forecast to increase rapidly at 6.6% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 6.7 billion by 2032

The U.S. air purifier market accounts for a valuation of US$ 3.7 billion in 2022 after expanding at 4.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2021. Sales of air purifiers in the United States are forecast to increase rapidly at 6.6% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 6.7 billion by 2032. The market is poised to provide US$ 2.9 billion of absolute dollar opportunity over the assessment period.

Increased household spending coupled with the growing health-conscious population is driving the sales of air purifiers in the U.S. Household spending on improving indoor air quality almost doubled in the past three years in the country, which bodes well for air purifier suppliers in the United States.

U.S. Air Purifier Market – Scope of Report:

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Report benefits & key questions answered

U.S. Air Purifier Market Segmentations:

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Type : Self-contained/Standalone Air Purifiers Fixed/Wall Mounted Portable In-duct Air Purifiers

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Technology : HEPA Filters Activated Carbon Filters Ionic Filters Ultra-violet (UV) Technology Others

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Coverage Area : Up to 200 sq. ft. 201-300 sq. ft. 301-500 sq. ft. 501-800 sq. ft. 801-1200 sq. ft. Above 1200 sq. ft.

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Use Case : Residential Air Purifiers Commercial Air Purifiers Industrial Air Purifiers

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Sales Channel : Online Sales of Air Purifiers Company/Brand Websites e-Commerce Websites Offline Sales of Air Purifiers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Others

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Region : West US South-West US Mid-West US North-East US South-East US



