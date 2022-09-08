Multifunctional Benefits Provided by the Milk to Propel the Growth of Low-Calorie Coconut Milk Market

Low-Calorie Coconut Milk Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by FACT.MR, Low-calorie Coconut Milk market is set to witness steady growth with a 12% CAGR during 2021-2031. The demand is attributed to the rising awareness about the health benefits of low-calorie coconut milk and the rising demand for plant-based food products.

Rise in Lactose Intolerance to be a Key Demanding Factor for Low-Calorie Coconut Milk
Lactose intolerance is a condition in which the body is unable to digest lactose, a form of natural sugar. Lactose can be found in a variety of dairy products, including milk and yoghurt.

As a result, the rise in lactose intolerance among global consumers is propelling the growth of low-calorie coconut milk market. Rising knowledge of low-calorie coconut milk’s health advantages is also contributing to the rising demand for low-calorie coconut milk.

Multifunctional Benefits Provided by the Low-Calorie Coconut Milk to Propel the Growth
Growing consumer awareness of health and wellness is hastening the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, increasing demand for low-calorie coconut milk. The demand for low-calorie coconut milk is being fueled by an increase in the adoption of healthy habits such as yoga, going to the gym, and eating nutritious foods.

In addition, consuming low-calorie coconut milk is an excellent way to speed up weight loss by controlling overall weight management. Low-calorie coconut milk is not only low in calories, but it’s also high in protein and fibre, all of which help you feel full and reduce hunger. Low-calorie coconut milk is also a rich source of various vitamins and minerals that promote the overall health of the individual.

Europe Demand Outlook for Low-Calorie Coconut Milk Market
During the forecast period, the low-calorie coconut milk market in Europe will grow at a significant rate. The popularity of low-calorie coconut milk is being fueled by a greater understanding of its advantages over dairy alternatives.

Growing health consciousness is also increasing demand, as low-calorie coconut milk can not only be used as a dairy substitute due to its short- and medium-chain triglyceride content but also it is high in vitamins C and E, which can help to prevent tumour growth and age-related diseases.

Low-Calorie Coconut Milk: Market Segmentation
Based on nature, the global low-calorie coconut milk market can be segmented as:

Organic
Conventional

Based on form, the global low-calorie coconut milk market can be segmented as:

Powder
Liquid

Based on product type, the global low-calorie coconut milk market can be segmented as:

Low-calorie Coconut Milk Powder
Low-calorie Coconut Milk Cream

Based on Packaging, the global low-calorie coconut milk market can be segmented as:

Bottle
Cans
Sachets
Jar
others

Based on end use, the global low-calorie coconut milk market can be segmented as:

Food and Beverage Industry
Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry
Functional Food & Dietary Supplements
Household
HoReCa

Based on the Distribution Channel, the global low-calorie coconut milk market can be segmented as:

B2B (Direct Sales)
B2C (Indirect Sales)
Store-based Retailing
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Groceries
Speciality Stores
Other Retailing Formats
Online Retailing

Based on the Region, the global Low-calorie Coconut Milk market can be segmented as:

North America
U.S. and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others
Western Europe
Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
Eastern Europe
Poland and Russia
Asia Pacific
China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand
The Middle East and Africa
GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

Low-Calorie Coconut Milk market: key players

Some key manufacturers operating the business in the Low-calorie Coconut Milk market globally includes

Goya Foods Inc.
McCormick & Company Inc.
Dabur India Ltd,
hai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd
Ducoco
Celebes Coconut Corp.
Vita Coco
Theppadung Coconut Co. Ltd
Danone SA
ThaiCoconut Public Company

