The Low-Fat Sugar Market Has Gained Momentum Owing To Its Increased Demand From Safe And Nutritious Ingredients In Daily Diet

Sugar falls naturally in all foods that consist of carbohydrates such as vegetables, fruits, dairy and grains. Consuming foods that have natural sugar is good for health, but when it comes to consuming additive sugar, which is added by manufacturers to various food and drink products for the sake of increasing product shelf-life and sweetness, it can cause various health problems.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Low-Fat Sugar. Excess sugar intake can lead to various ailments such as tooth cavities, weight gain etc., and shifting consumer’s preference towards low-fat sugar.

Global Low-Fat Sugar: Market Segmentation

o On the basis of nature, the global low-fat sugar market can be segmented as:

Organic Conventional



o On the basis of distribution channel, the global low-fat sugar market can be segmented as:

B2B (Direct Sales) B2C (Indirect Sales) Store-based Retailing Supermarket/Hypermaret Convenience Stores Groceries HoReCa Specialty Stores Other Retailing Formats Online Retailing



o On the basis of form, the global low-fat sugar market can be segmented as:

Liquid Powder Tablets



Global Low-Fat Sugar Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global low fat sugar market are-

Archer Daniels Midland (US)

Du Pont de Nemours and Company Inc. (US)

Tate & Lyle Plc (UK)

Cargill Inc. (US)

Celanese Corporation (US, Ingredion Inc. (US)

NutraSweet (US)

Nova Green Inc. (Canada)

ZuChem Inc. (US)

Foodchem International Corporation (China)

Roquette Frères (France)

Cumberland Packing Corp (US)

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan)

LB Industries Pvt Ltd (India)

JK Sucralose Inc. (China).

Global Low-Fat Sugar Market: Regional Analysis

North America is the dominating region in the global low-fat sugar market followed by Asia Pacific. The consumption of low-fat sugar in North America is high, owing to deteriorating health conditions and busy lifestyle.

Growing awareness in consumers for convenience food is the major factors for the growth in low-fat sugar products in North America.

Moreover, Asia Pacific market is also expected to witness lucrative growth in the low-fat sugar market over the forecast period. The manufacturers operating the in the global low-fat sugar market focusing on emerging nations of Asia Pacific such as India, China, and Japan to reach consumer base.

The low fat sugar market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the low fat sugar market, including but not limited to: regional markets, nature, distribution channel and form.

