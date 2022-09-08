Pruning Saw Market Is Going To Witness Steady Growth At 4.2% CAGR During 2022 – 2032

Pruning Saw Market Forecast and CAGR

As per the recent research by Fact.MR, pruning saw market is going to witness steady growth at 4.2% CAGR during 2021-2031. Demand for these tools will witness impactful recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

It is easy to utilize this digging tool intended to make the undertaking of managing and diminishing greenery more straightforward. It has a straight, sharp edge (typically made of steel) and a handle to lift and turn the cutting edge.

The edge’s teeth move down and at branch lengths, making the work of managing more slender branches a lot simpler than it would be on the off chance that utilizes a bigger chain saw or even a force saw.

They’re very much like miniature hedge trimmers. This has been the key driving factor for escalated demand globally.

What is Driving Demand for Pruning Saw?

The demand had been gradually increasing during the historic time frame with the increasing purchasing power of tree lovers globally.

Provoked by a blend of natural concerns and individuals searching for a more innovative way to deal with work than just completing a task, more arborists are taking a liking to pruning saws.

Arborists have a great affinity towards nature and prefer using pruning saws as it does not cause noise pollution or air pollution, unlike machine saws. Existing key manufactures in this business are constantly working to provide better quality products and trying to advance the demand for these saws.

People who take interest in gardening also use this tool to make gardens aesthetically pleasing and uproot weeds that harm the plants. Urbanization has led to induvial to own homes with backyards and lawns. Pruning saws are required by them as well to maintain a clean lawn.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Covid-19 Impact on Global Pruning Saw Market

Covid-19 affected was felt across different sectors, and pruning saw also experienced this wrath of demand slowdown. Governments ordered a lockdown at the beginning of 2020 which disrupted the supply chain for raw materials. Manufacturers had to shut down factories due to the unavailability of materials.

Demand by end-users such as trekkers and campers slowed down in the initial two quarters of 2020. However, this gave rise to work from home culture leading to increasing interest of individuals towards gardening.

Governments are taking steps to bring economies around the world back to normal, and in the near future as the situation gets better and demand for these devices are expected to gain pace.

North America Pruning Saw Market Outlook

North America is expected to gain a significant share of the business. The U.S is observed as the most potential country in the North American region owing to the high disposable income of consumers and increased interest in gardening and camping.

The US alone accounts for 25% of the households that have gardens spending almost 2.5 billion dollars nationwide. During the pandemic, gardening has become a pastime for Americans. Additionally, online garden sales are expected to increase from 6.6% of total sales in the previous year to almost 9% by 2022.

The US in the year 2020 experienced higher number of campers who camped for the first time, and it was five times more than what was recorded in 2019.

There was a hike of almost 60% in the no. of campers in the USA. As the world continues to deal with the pandemic, North American campers and trekkers are showing optimism for increased trips. Owing to these factors the market for these saw is posed to grow in the coming years.

Commercial establishments in the US and Canada have started to reopen from the first quarter of 2021 as a result use of these saws by landscapers to maintain recreational lawns have gained pace.

Asia Pacific Pruning Saw Market Outlook

The Asia Pacific holds a significant share based on the soaring interest in gardening and landscaping supported by China. Urbanization in the country since 2007 has led to huge infrastructural development with indoor gardens and commercial lawns and parks which require regular maintenance. This has led to an increased demand for in the region.

For instance, Yu Garden in China located beside the City Gold Temple is a tourist attraction. Regular maintenance of this place also drives the demand for the product.

India too has its share of demand mostly contributed by homeowners for the renovation of houses. India being an agriculture based economy has a high demand since its usage, helps in improving the health of plants and their productivity by maintaining clean roots and trimming larger shrubs.

Owing to the afore-mentioned factors, demand from developing countries in the region is poised to keep the market moving forward.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of the Pruning Saw Market?

Some of the leading manufacturers include

  • Vobon
  • Bosch
  • Diablo
  • HORUSDY
  • Tarvol
  • Fiskars
  • Sun Joe
  • Nakaya
  • Yongkang Huafu Trading Co. Ltd.
  • Canfly and Soteck Corporation.

The market is highly fragmented with numerous players working rigorously competing on different factors such are the quality of the blade and their durability. These competitors challenge each other on providing top-notch products keeping in mind the requirements of the consumers.

They essentially aim at people with a knack for gardening or people interested in hiking or trekking. These leading manufacturers operating in this business are pervading significant incremental opportunities and hence prospering the global business.

Key Segments

  • By Application

    • Aesthetics
    • Plant Health
    • Camping and Trekking

  • By Blade Material

    • High carbon steel
    • High-speed steel
    • Bi-metal
    • Carbide-Tipped
    • Carbide Grit

  • By Blade Length

    • 4”
    • 6”
    • 9”
    • 12

  • By Handle Type

    • pistol grip
    • telescopic poles

  • By Blade Type

    • Diamond blade
    • Square blade
    • Straight blade
    • Curved blade
    • Jig blade

  • By End Users

    • Arborists
    • Landscapers
    • Gardeners
    • Homeowners
    • Survival enthusiasts

  • By Sales Channel

    • Offline
      • Super and Hyper Markets
      • Retailers & Wholesalers
      • Other Distribution channels
    • Online
      • Direct Sales
      • Third Party E-Commerce Sales

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

