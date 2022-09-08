Modular Chiller Integration for End-Use Industries to Drive Innovation – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 pandemic has upended several industries by disrupting day-to-day operations, limiting raw material supplies, and hampering production and growth.

This report provides actionable and valuable market insights for Modular Cooling Units. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and forecasts of the market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Modular Chiller Market across various industries and regions.

Global modular chiller sales in 2022 are estimated at US$3.7 billion. According to detailed industry analysis, the global modular chiller market is expected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of around 5.2% from 2022 to 2032 .

report properties Details Modular Chiller Market Size (2021A) ~US$ 3.5 billion Estimated Market Value (2022E) ~US$ 3.7 billion Market Value Forecast (2032F) ~US$ 6.2 billion Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.2% CAGR

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies important trends determining the growth of the Modular Chiller market. This newly published report sheds light on important dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players and emerging players involved in production and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR provides a detailed market analysis of modular cooling units.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on the Market Insights of Modular Chillers, key dynamics, their impact on the entire value chain from suppliers to end users, and the growth of the Modular Chillers market .



Key Sectors Covered in Modular Chiller Industry Study

Modular Chiller Market by Product Type: compressor cooler screw cooler centrifugal cooler scroll cooler reciprocating cooler absorption cooler

Modular Chiller Market by Capacity: Up to 30 Ton Modular Chiller 30 – 50 Ton Modular Chiller 50-70 Ton Modular Chiller 70 – 100 Ton Modular Chiller 100 – 150 Ton Modular Chiller 150 tons or more modular chillers

Modular Chiller Market by Cooling Technology: Air Cooled Modular Chiller Water Cooled Modular Chiller Evaporative Condensation Modular Chiller

Modular Chiller Market by Coolant Type: R134A Modular Chiller R744 Modular Chiller R717 Modular Chiller HCFC (R2, R123, R124, R151) modular cooler HCS (R600A, R290) modular cooler R407C Modular Chiller R404A Modular Chiller R410A Modular Chiller R448A Modular Chiller R449A Modular Chiller etc

Modular Chiller Market by End-Use Segment: Commercial Modular Chillers corporate office data center hospitality sector Industrial Modular Chiller Chemicals and petrochemicals health care plastics and polymers food and beverage oil and gas energy and power automobile discrete manufacturing

Modular Chiller Market by Regions: North American Modular Chiller Market Latin America Modular Chiller Market European Modular Chiller Market East Asian Modular Chiller Market South Asia and Oceania Modular Chiller Market MEA Modular Chiller Market



Key Implications of Market Research

By product type, compression chillers remain the most attractive segment in the global modular chiller market, expected to exceed $4 billion by 2032.

By capacity, modular chillers over 150 tonnes are projected to account for the highest value of US$3 billion, growing at a promising CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Water-cooled modular chillers based on cooling technology are expected to increase in value 1.6 times by 2032 and generate US$3 billion in revenue.

The Middle East and Africa region is projected to create a value of US$91 million by 2032.

The North American market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% during the same period.

The use of modular chillers in the industrial sector is expected to surge 1.6 times by 2032.

“We are increasing the installation of commercial cooling systems to surge the demand for modular chillers in the near future,” says Fact.MR analysts .

winning strategy

Leading manufacturers of modular chillers are working with several end-use industries to build a strong customer base. In addition to this, the growing heat challenges in South and Oceania, Latin America and East Asia are expected to create ample opportunities for strategic capital expansion and cooperation in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Survey of Modular Cooling Units Market Report:

Sales and demand for modular chillers

Growth of the modular chiller market

Modular Chiller Market Analysis

Market Insights for Modular Chillers

Key drivers influencing the modular chiller market

What are the key drivers impacted by the Modular Chiller Market?

limit market growth

Modular Chiller Market Research

A more valuable insight into the modular chiller market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased market analysis of Modular Chillers, sales and demand of Modular Chillers by analyzing forecast statistics through to 2019 and beyond in a new report. The study presents growth prospects based on various criteria.



