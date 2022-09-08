The Global Incident And Emergency Management Market Is Estimated To Reach US$ 245.6 Billion By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Emergency Management Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Emergency Management. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Emergency Management Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Emergency Management market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Emergency Management

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Emergency Management, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Emergency Management Market.

Competitive Landscape

Emergency management solutions are employed in educational institutions, private companies, and vital infrastructures, which has kept the manufacturers eyeing for these end users. The diverse line of emergency management tools has helped the organisation expand its market reach.

Recent Developments in the Incident and Emergency Management Market:

Honeywell announced the launch of the Honeywell AMIR Service in June 2021 . The service delivers 24/7 cybersecurity detection and quick response for existing and new cyber threats.

announced the launch of the Honeywell AMIR Service in . The service delivers 24/7 cybersecurity detection and quick response for existing and new cyber threats. Honeywell developed a new manufacturing line in May 2020 to create disposable face masks to assist the UK government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

developed a new manufacturing line in to create disposable face masks to assist the UK government during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockheed Martin introduced the LTE-over-Satellite technology in March 2019 to provide connection to remote places and assist businesses during natural catastrophes such as hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, severe flooding, or volcanoes.

introduced the LTE-over-Satellite technology in to provide connection to remote places and assist businesses during natural catastrophes such as hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, severe flooding, or volcanoes. Siemens launched Cerberus Portal, a cloud-based online fire prevention software for monitoring fire systems, in May 2019. The data from the fire panel is sent to the cloud utilising encrypted transmission technology and a built-in firewall via the Cerberus Connect X300 gateway. Maintenance personnel receives real-time information in the event of a fire incident, allowing them to react quickly, alert consumers, and arrange site inspections.

Key Segments

By Component : Solution Web-based Emergency Management System Emergency / Mass Notification System Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Perimeter Intrusion Detection Geospatial Solutions Fire and HAZMAT Solutions Services Consulting Services Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Design and Integration Services Training and Simulation Services Public Information Services Communication System First Responder Tools Satellite Assisted Equipment Vehicle Ready Gateways Emergency Response Radars

By Vertical: Commercial and Industrial IT and Telecom Energy and Utilities Healthcare and Lifesciences Defense and Military Transportation and Logistics Government and Public Sector Others (BFSI, ITES, and Hospitality)

By Simulation: Traffic Simulation Systems Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools

By Region: North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa (MEA) Latin America



Data Points Market Insights Incident and Emergency Management Market Size (2021) US$ 124 Bn Estimated Market Value (2022) US$ 132.4 Bn Projected Market Value (2032) US$ 245.6 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.4% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Countries 53% Key Market Players HoneywellLockheed MartinMotorola SolutionsSiemensNEC

