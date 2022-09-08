Global Demand For Laboratory Centrifuges Is Expected To Be Valued At Nearly US$1.6 Billion By 2022

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global Laboratory Centrifuges Market will start a positive growth path during the forecast period 2021-2031, registering a CAGR of 2.5%, exceeding $2 billion. By the end of 2021, sales are expected to reach $1.6 billion. Widespread utilization in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is expected to sustain demand.

From 2016 to 2020, demand for laboratory centrifuges expanded at approximately 2% CAGR, closing at USD 1.5 billion. Prospects fell in the first few months due to the crisis in production and logistical readiness amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the number of cases surged, the demand for rapid diagnosis and treatment has accelerated production levels, returning as expected.

Laboratory centrifuges are very popular in biotechnology research because of their high efficiency in separating suspended particles, and their proprietary properties including easy sedimentation of cells and viruses and separation of macromolecules. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases accounted for 71% of global deaths in 2018, requiring timely treatment. This incidence will increase in the future, facilitating investment in advanced laboratory centrifuges to design appropriate treatment courses.

Highlights of market research

Global market for laboratory centrifuges expands 1.2 times from 2021 to 2031

Micro-lab centrifuges are projected to register a CAGR of 3.5% by 2031.

By application, hospitals are expected to account for nearly 50% of global revenue.

The United States will account for 2 out of 5 laboratory centrifuge sales during the forecast period.

Germany Is Europe’s Most Opportunistic Market, Expanding At Around 4% CAGR By 2031

Asia will become a global investment hotspot, accounting for 55% of global laboratory centrifuge sales.

” As the global incidence of chronic and communicable diseases increases, healthcare providers are discovering advanced therapeutic and diagnostic alternatives, which will drive demand for laboratory centrifuges in the long term, ” said Fact.MR analysts .

competitive landscape

Strategic cooperation can increase the sales and market share of laboratory centrifuges. By introducing new technologies and products, manufacturers can enter new markets to expand their business.

In June 2021, Moderna announced an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to complete or fill manufacturing and packaging services for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Moderna will continue to expand its relationship as an important manufacturer with Thermo Fisher, a raw material source for COVID-19.

In April 2021, Eppendorf announced the launch of the 5910 Ri multipurpose centrifuge. The new Eppendorf Centrifuge 5910 Ri is specifically designed to meet the requirements of modern laboratories, both today and tomorrow.

Main sectors covered

product type Versatile Laboratory Centrifuge micro laboratory centrifuge Ultra Lab Centrifuge Other laboratory centrifuges

application Laboratory Centrifuges for Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Laboratory Centrifuges for Academic and Research Institutions Laboratory Centrifuges for Hospitals Diagnostic laboratory centrifuges Laboratory Centrifuges for Other Applications



What is driving the demand for microcentrifuges?

Microcentrifuges, also known as microcentrifuges, are used to spin thin liquid samples at high speed. Small centrifuged samples are used for a variety of biological applications. Many types of laboratories use these products, including clinical, eco-technical, biotechnology, and pharmacology.

There is a high demand for microcentrifuges made from glass tubes for storing process samples in medical laboratories and other industries. Its compact design and small footprint, which takes up little space on the workbench, are gaining popularity in laboratories. The CAGR of this segment is projected at 3.5% .

