Flower Powder Has Predicted To Expand At A Noteworthy CAGR Of 6.8% To Reach Us$ 1.18 Billion By 2032

The global flower powder market has reached a valuation of US$ 612 million in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 1.18 billion by 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Flower Powder Market Survey Report:

Alkaloids Corporation

All-Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd

Arjuna Natural Extracts Limited

Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Cosmark Aromatics

Döhler GmbH

Firmenich

Indena S.p.A.

James Finlay Limited

Kalsec Inc.

K. Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt. Ltd.

Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd.

Kuber Impex Limited

Lehmann&Voss&Co.

Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Flower Powder Industry Research

Flower Powder Market by Nature : Organic Flower Powder Conventional Flower Powder

Flower Powder Market by Distribution Channel : Direct Sales of Flower Powder Indirect Sales of Flower Powder Store-based Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online Sales of Flower Powder

Flower Powder Market by Source : Roses Jasmines Violets Monks Cress Others

Flower Powder Market by Application : Food & Beverages Dairy Meat and Poultry Dressings and Marinades Snacks Soft Drinks Tea and Herbal drinks Others Dietary Supplements Cosmetics & Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Others

Flower Powder Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



