Nutritional Snacking Trends To Yield Opportunities for Pea Pulse Flour Adoption – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Pea Pulse Flour market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Pea Pulse Flour

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Pea Pulse Flour, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Pea Pulse Flour Market.

Market Snapshot

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global pulse flour market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to ascend at around 10% CAGR through 2031, registering an impressive valuation of nearly US$ 25 Bn. By 2026, the industry is expected to generate an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 15 Bn. Overall, the market is poised to expand nearly 2x across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Chickpea Pea Pulse Flour Lentil Pea Pulse Flour Pea Pea Pulse Flour Lignin Pea Pulse Flour Bean Pea Pulse Flour Other Pea Pulse Flour

Application Pea Pulse Flour for Bakery and Confectionery Pea Pulse Flour for Extruded Products Pea Pulse Flour for Beverages Pea Pulse Flour for Animal Feed Pea Pulse Flour for Dairy Products Pea Pulse Flour for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Pea Pulse Flour Sales via Food Chain Services Pea Pulse Flour Sales via Modern Trade Pea Pulse Flour Sales via Convenience Stores Pea Pulse Flour Sales via Departmental Stores Pea Pulse Flour Sales via Online Stores Pea Pulse Flour Sales via Other Distribution Channels



Competitive Landscape

In recent years, manufacturers and food brands are making bold and strategic moves to increasingly collaborate and enter into partnerships in order to find new application areas of pulse flour, such as instant noodles, pasta etc.

In September 2021, Batory Foods, and BioHarvest Sciences Inc., signed an exclusive performance-based agreement to enter the $16 Billion USA Nutraceuticals Market and 2025 projected $8 Billion US Edible CBD Market. This agreement aims at bringing Biofarming technology and portfolio of products.

In August 2021, Avena Foods’ Purity Protocol gluten-free oat ingredients announced the launch of Glyphosate Residue Free which is certified by The Detox Project. Products or ingredients bearing a Glyphosate Residue Free Label contain less than 10 parts per billion of the herbicide.

Key Takeaways of the Global Pulse flour Market

Chickpea type pulse flour accounts for one third market share and is expected to show high growth in pulse flour market during period of forecast, due to increased demand from bakery and confectionary industry.

Animal feed application of pulse flour is a major contributor to the global pulse flour consumption and is projected to grow by more than double over period of forecast, owing to its increased demand in animal feed industry.

Pulse flour market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan holds more than one third of the market share. Moreover, increasing consumer base of Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.

Together North America and Latin America pulse flour market is expected to hold more than one fourth of the market share in terms of value and projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

Food chain services is the rapidly growing distribution channel for pulse flour across the globe which and is projected to grow double during forecast period.

Bakery and confectionary applications of pulse flour hold more than one third market share and are projected to grow 2X during forecast period.

