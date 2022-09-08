Vegetarian Ready to Eat Wet Soups to Witness Rampant Adoption among Millennials, Conventional Flavors Highly Preferred – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The overall soup market across the globe accounts for around US$ 16 Bn out of which dry soup accounts for more than two thirds of market share. However, wet soup accounts for around 10% of share and is poised to increase with a notable CAGR. The rise in working population across the globe is leading to busier and faster consumer lifestyles, which leaves consumers with insufficient time for cooking.

Moreover, millennials are looking for economical substitutes to cooking. These factors play a pivotal role in driving the growth in consumption within the ready-to-eat wet soup market.

The shifting trend of ready to eat packaged meals are soaring on popularity among millennials and are projected to augment the growth of ready-to-eat wet soups market. The on-the-go food consumption trend in the working population provides a significant boost to the ready-to-eat wet soup market. The overall soup market across the globe accounts for around US$ 16 Bn out of which dry soup accounts for more than two thirds of market share.

Ready-to-Eat Wet Soup Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of ready-to-eat wet soup market on the basis of ingredient type, nature, packaging type, sales channel and region.

Ingredient Type Vegetarian Soups TomatoMushroomsPotatoOnionBroccoliCornNon-vegetarian SoupsChickenBeefSea FoodOther Ingredients Nature OrganicConventional Packaging Type BottlesCansPackets Sales Channel BottlesCansPackets Sales Channel HoReCaB2CModern TradeOnline StoresDrug StoresDepartmental StoresConvenience StoresOther Sales Channels Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & OceaniaMEA

Key Takeaways of Ready-to-Eat Wet Soup Market

Non-vegetarian soup ingredients account for more than three fourth market share and are expected to witness notable growth during period of forecast 2019 – 2029. This can be attributed to the increased meat consumption across the globe.

Conventional ready-to-eat wet soups are a major contributor to global ready-to-eat wet soup market and are projected to grow 1.7X over period of forecast 2019 – 2029, owing to increased production of conventional ready-to-eat wet soups by manufacturers in regions such as North America, Europe etc.

North America and Europe collectively hold one third of the market share. However, Latin America South Asia and East Asia are projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.

East Asia ready-to-eat wet soup market is anticipated to hold more than 10% market share in terms of value and is anticipated to gain 280 BPS over forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Ready-to-Eat Wet soups Garner Greater Focus with Divestment of Less Lucrative Business Divisions

The major companies in the ready-to-eat wet soup market such as Campbell Soup Company, General Mills, Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Company etc are front runners in the ready-to-eat wet soup market.

These players are planning to tap into the unharnessed potential in emerging markets and escalate their production capacities in order to maintain an increasing supply of ready-to-eat wet soups in new geographies.

The complex structure of these companies is propelling many of them to divest their business units. Companies can thus stabilize the overall operations of their businesses and focus on profit-making divisions.

Campbell Soup Company for instance, divested its divisions like Campbell Fresh, Campbell International, Kelsen Businesses, and Arnott’s operations for US$ 3 Bn. Campbell utilized the capital generated from divestment to reduce company’s liabilities.

This has helped Campbell to stabilize overall business operations and focus on soups, snacks, meals and beverages to increase the revenue of the company.

