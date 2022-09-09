White Wine Market Is Expected To Exceed Us$ 60 Bn By 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a recently-published report by Fact.MR, white wine is likely to lose its traction in the food & beverage industry for the time to come. By the end of 2022, the global market for white wines will have expanded at a listless pace of 3.5% CAGR, raking revenues worth just over US$ 46 Bn. Following insights will reveal how increasing awareness about inferior health benefits associated with white wine consumption will impede the growth of global white wine market, during the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Key Highlights on Future of Global White Wine Market

Throughout the forecast period, Europe will remain the largest market for white wine. Cultural influences and lifestyle habits makes white wine a popular drink among European consumers of all ages. The white wine market in North America, meanwhile, will reflect growth at a relatively steadier pace compared to Europe’s white wine market. Considering the rising demand for alcohol-based beverages in US, North America’s white wine market will witness a relatively steady demand throughout the forecast period. The report also projects that the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will register fastest expansion for its white wine market, bringing in nearly US$ 7.6 Bn revenues by 2022-end. Robust industrial infrastructure, coupled with ample availability of grapes, is expected to boost the growth of white wine market in the APEJ region. Pinot Grigio, a key product segment in the global market for white wines, is expected to showcase absolute dollar opportunity worth over half a billion dollars by 2022 over 2017. Chardonnay wines will grow at a relatively steady pace, compared to sluggish sales projections of other types of products available in the global market. By 2022-end, the global white wine market will have procured over US$ 6 Bn revenues through sales of Chardonnays. Over the forecast period, Riesling will be the top-selling white wine in the world, procuring the largest revenue share on the global market. Between 2017 and 2022, global sales of white wines through other retail formats will have created an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1 Bn. On the same line, the report also predicts that modern trade outlets will continue to dominate the global market by being the largest sales channel for white wines. Nearly two-fifth of global white wine revenues will be amassed from sales of light-bodied white wines. By the end of 2022, a little over US$ 17.8 Bn revenues are expected to come from sales of medium-bodied white wines. In 2017 and beyond, the demand for sweet white wines will have witnessed a considerable decline. By the end of 2022, less than one-fourth share of global revenues will be procured from global sales of sweet white wines. The report further projects a conversely high demand for semi-sweet white wines. Towards the latter half of the forecast period, sweet white wines will have surpassed global revenue share of 40%, reflecting a relatively steady CAGR compared to dry and sweet white wines.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 37 Billion Market forecast value in 2031 USD 60 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceania Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.SCanadaBrazilMexicoGermanyUKSpainFranceItalyRussiaIndiaChinaJapanSouth KoreaAustraliaNew ZealandGCCSouth Africa Key Market Segments Covered TypeDistribution ChannelRegion Key Companies Profiled Château Lafite RothschildPenfolds Louis RoedererMarchesi AntinoriHarlan EstateScreaming Eagle Pricing Available upon Request

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Reisling Gewürztraminer Chardonnay Sauvignon Blanc Chenin Blanc Grüner Veltliner Moscato Pinot Grigio Other White Wines

Sales Channel White Sale Sales via Modern Trade White Sale Sales via Grocery Stores White Sale Sales via Convenience Stores White Sale Sales via E-commerce White Sale Sales via Other Retail Formats

Body Type Light Bodied White Wine Medium Bodied White Wine Full-Bodied White Wine

Sweetness Level Dry White Wine Semi-sweet White Wine Sweet White Wine



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

White Wine Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. White Wine Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of White Wine Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of White Wine Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. White Wine Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the White Wine Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the White Wine Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally White Wine Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting White Wine Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on White Wine Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting White Wine Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on White Wine Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on White Wine Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting White Wine Market growth.

