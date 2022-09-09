Global Market For Liquid Dietary Supplements Is Expected To Further Accelerate To US$ 92.8 Bn By 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Considering the changing lifestyles of consumers, liquid dietary supplements are expected to gain inclusion into their daily diets. While some may consume them for targeted improvement in health, a majority of consumers for liquid dietary supplements will be looking towards improving their general body metabolism and avoid spending on medical treatments. The Fact.MR report on global liquid dietary supplements market projects that by the end of 2017, around US$ 29.5 Bn revenues will be amassed from sales of liquid dietary supplements in the world. The global market for liquid dietary supplements is also anticipated to witness a steady growth at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Key Report Insights:

According to the report, more than 45% of liquid dietary supplements sold in the world in 2017 will be consisting of vitamins and minerals as key ingredients. The demand for botanical supplements, however, is expected to remain robust, during the forecast period. In 2017, a little less than 10% of liquid dietary supplements consumed globally will be directed towards treating heart conditions. Health immunity application of liquid dietary supplements is slated to gain traction during the forecast period. The report observes that pharmacies and drug stores will remain the largest distribution channels for liquid dietary supplements through 2022. In 2017, direct selling of liquid dietary supplements is anticipated to account for significant revenue share of the market. Men as consumers of liquid dietary supplements will account to 20% of the global market value in 2017. Women will be observed as largest end-users of liquid dietary supplements. Rising presence of sedentary lifestyles in the US and Canada is expected to prompt the need for dietary supplements that boost body metabolism. The report anticipates that North America will remain the largest market for liquid dietary supplements through 2022. The liquid dietary supplements market in Europe is expected to grow steadily, creating an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 3.4 Bn by 2022 over 2017. During this period, increasing incidence of dietary problems among European consumers will play a pivotal role in boosting the sales of liquid dietary supplements. The report also projects Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region at the forefront of global expansion of liquid dietary supplements market.

The report has comprehensively profiled key players in the competitive landscape of the global market for liquid dietary supplements. The leading players in the global market include Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife International, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia plc, Alphabet Holding Company, Inc., and Amway Corporation.

Key Segments Covered

Ingredients Amino Acid Liquid Dietary Supplements Botanical Liquid Dietary Supplements Vitamins & Minerals Liquid Dietary Supplements Other Liquid Dietary Supplements

Application Bone & Joint Health Liquid Dietary Supplements Liquid Dietary Supplements for General Wellbeing Heart Health Liquid Dietary Supplements Liquid Dietary Supplements for Immune & Digestive Health Sports Nutrition Liquid Dietary Supplements Weight Loss Liquid Dietary Supplements Liquid Dietary Supplements for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Direct Selling Health & Beauty Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Internet Pharmacies & Drug Stores

End User Men Women Senior Citizens Others



