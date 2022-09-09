Organic Bakery Market is Projected to Reach US$ 11,000.7 Million Revenue Towards 2031 End

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Organic bakery products are made using organic ingredients and cereals. These products are produced as per the specific set of guidelines designed by different food safety organizations in different countries in order to get organic certification. Organic bakery products are made using organic butter, organic flour, organic sugar or natural sweeteners, etc. Sugar-free organic bakery products are also gaining popularity among consumers.

Market Taxonomy Product Type Bread

Rolls & Croissant

Biscuits

Cakes & Desserts

Other Product Types Sales Channel Wholesalers/ Distributors/ Direct

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other Retail Formats Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report

Competition Tracking The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global organic bakery market through 2022, which include Flower Foods Inc.

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Manna Organics LLC

Natures Bakery Cooperative

Toufayan Bakery Inc

Mestemacher GmbH

United States Bakery

Alvarado Street Bakery 4 Key Insights on Global Organic Bakery Market During the forecast period 2017-2022, Europe is expected to dominate the global market for the organic bakery. Europe is anticipated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share on global revenues by the end of 2017.

North America organic bakery market is likely to witness moderate growth. By 2022 end, North America is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 2,500 million in revenue. Increasing preference for healthy, gluten-free, and low-calorie food along with the rise in disposable income are some of the factors driving the organic bakery market in North America. Moreover, the adoption of innovative technology for production and packaging is also contributing towards the growth in the region.

Bread is expected to be one of the highly preferred organic bakery products. Accounting for nearly two-fifth of the revenue share on global revenue by 2017 end, bread as an organic bakery product is projected to create an incremental opportunity surpassing US$ 800 million during 2017-2022. Meanwhile, rolls & croissants are expected to be the second most preferred organic bakery products.

Compared to supermarkets/hypermarkets as the organic bakery sales channel, wholesalers/distributors/direct sales channel for organic bakery is likely to gain momentum. Wholesalers/distributors/direct as a sales channel is projected to reach nearly US$ 4,300 million revenue towards the end of 2022. The report also offers a detailed profile of key market players in the global organic bakery market, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Flower Foods, Inc., Manna Organics LLC, Alvarado Street Bakery, Natures Bakery Cooperative, Mestemacher GmbH, Toufayan Bakery, Inc, and United States Bakery.

