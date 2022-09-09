Global Market For Natural Food Colors Expanded To Be Valued At Us$ 8.5 Bn By 2032

Health-conscious consumers have consistently eschewed artificial/synthetic food colors, insisting on buying food products with natural food colors. The movement towards natural food ingredients pushed the natural food colors market to surpass US$ 7.5 billion in 2018, according to a Fact.MR study. The study predicts that the natural food colors market will continue to witness robust growth with a mounting number of consumers as well as industry players replacing artificial dyes with their natural counterparts. 

Key Points Addressed in Natural Food Color Industry Analysis

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
  • Brand Share and Market Share Analysis
  • Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate
  • COVID-19 Impact on Natural Food Color and How to Navigate
  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Key Segments Covered

  • Application Type

    • Dairy Food Products
    • Beverages
    • Packaged Food/ Frozen Product
    • Confectionary and Bakery Products
    • Other

  • Pigment Type

    • Carotenoid
    • Curcumin
    • Anthocyanin
    • Paprika Extract
    • Spirulina Extract
    • Chlorophyll
    • Carmine
    • Others

Key Companies Profiled

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
  • Naturex S.A.
  • Döhler GmbH
  • Symrise AG
  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
  • McCormick & Company
  • Kalsec Inc.
  • DDW
  • The Color House Corporation
  • ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd. (JJT Group)
  • Aakash Chemicals and Dyestuffs
  • AFIS (Australian Food Ingredient Suppliers)
  • San-Ei Gen F.F.I Inc.

