As per a new report by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global automatic barriers market is anticipated to progress at a steady 5.4% CAGR through 2031.

Europe is the leading market due to flourishing industrial & commercial sectors and increased spending on advancement of infrastructure and residential safety, which has led to robust demand for automatic barriers in the region. Some other factors that contribute towards increasing demand for automatic barriers is growing need for security, lessening of traffic, and high use in government sectors such as defence and military.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automatic barriers market is expected to add 1.7X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

Boom barriers account for substantial chunk of the market, equivalent to two-third of the global market share.

Aluminium as a material is the fastest-growing segment in the market, owing to rapid growth in demand from emerging economies, especially India and China.

Among the applications, railway crossings account for the highest share of around 35%.

Bollard type automatic barriers are anticipated to hold around 24.5% market share by 2031.

Europe is set to hold a leading share by the end of FY2031, and will be the fastest-growing regional market through 2031.

After initial setbacks as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the market for automatic barriers is set to recover by the second quarter of 2021.

Competitive Landscape

According to market research analysis by Fact.MR, Lindsay Corporation, A-Safe, Valmont Industries, Avon Barriers, Hill & Smith Holdings, Nice, Came, FAAC, Newgate, Tiso Turnstiles, Heald, and Gandhi Automation Pvt. Ltd. are identified as key players manufacturing automatic barriers.

Key Segments Covered in Automatic Barriers Industry Analysis

By Device

Automatic Boom Barriers

Automatic Bollards

Automatic Barrier Gates

Automatic Height Restrictor Barriers

By Material

Automatic Aluminium Barriers

Automatic Steel Barriers

Automatic Iron Barriers

By Application

Automatic Barriers for Railway Crossings

Automatic Barriers for Toll Plazas

Automatic Barriers for Airports

Automatic Barriers for Perimeter Security

Others

By End User

Residential Automatic Barriers

Commercial Automatic Barriers

Retail Sector

Corporate & Commercial Building / Parks

Education & Research Institutes

Hospitality Sector

Healthcare Facilities

Sports Stadiums / Arenas

Industrial & Manufacturing

Warehouses & Distribution

Others

Automatic Barriers for Government

Why is Demand for Automatic Barriers Steadily Rising across Regions?

Automatic barriers are about 60% more efficient and also easy to use in operations as compared to manual barriers. These features are due to the fact of automation and fast operation. Prominent reason behind high demand is rising concerns of public safety due to expanding global crime rates.

Key Questions Answered in Report

Which are the most lucrative markets for Automatic Barriers?

Which factors will impact the growth of the market?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?

Which companies are leading the Automatic Barriers industry?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the market?

