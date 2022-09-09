Magnesium Sulphate Market To Grow At A Moderate CAGR During The Forecast Period, 2022-2027

The growth of global magnesium sulphate market goes hand in hand with the growth in its respective application industries. Furthermore, magnesium sulphate is witnessing new application areas such as nutraceuticals, advanced fertilizers and many more. Hence, with its increasing penetration in novel applications within nutraceuticals along with a consistently increasing demand from the end-use industries, the market of magnesium sulphate is expected to rise with a moderate CAGR over the long term forecast (2018-2027). The demand of nutraceuticals is on a hike owing to rising consumer preference for natural dietary supplements, providing them nutrition and protection against chronic diseases. Nutraceuticals are consumed exclusively or as a part of food additives or functional foods. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases and adverse health effects of conventional medicines have diverted consumer preference towards organic or natural products. Hence, the increasing demand of nutraceuticals creates a wide adoption pool for magnesium that in turn drives the global magnesium sulphate market till 2027. However, the market growth is hindered by volatility in pricing along with availability of different magnesium grades.

Magnesium Sulphate Market Segmentations:

Product Heptahydrate

Anhydrous

Monohydrate Application Agriculture

Food & Feed additives

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Chemicals

Pulp & Paper

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

