Demand For Autonomous Farm Equipment Expected To Surge, Owing To Rapid Technological Enhancements And Rise In Demand For Sustainable Farm Practices.

Precision farming improves yield by enabling farmers to use the correct amount of inputs such asfertilizers, water and seeds. This is supported by autonomous farm equipment that incorporates real-time positioning and crop data to improve productivity. Increased farm mechanization in regions such as North America, rising labor costs due to shortage of skilled labor, increasing pressure on global food supply due to rising population, and government initiatives to implement modern agricultural techniques are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global precision agriculture industry. Rising demand for implementation of precision farming is driving the sales of autonomous farm equipment.

The market witnessed a marginal dip in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns and restrictions in movement resulted in shortage of equipment and led to disruptions in the supply chain. However, the market is getting back on its feet gradually, and is expected to offer lucrative growth over the coming years.

As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the global autonomous farm equipment market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of around 19% from 2021 to 2031.

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as Trimble Inc. and CNH Industrial N.V are hinging their growth strategieson enhancing connectivity with a wide market out reach through targeted acquisitions, so as to enjoy substantial market presence.

In May 2017, Trimble Inc. announced an agreement to acquire privately-held Müller-Elektronik, a German company specializing in implement control and precision farming solutions.

In March 2021, CNH Industrial N.V. completed its acquisition of a minority stake in Augmenta, an agricultural technology company focused on automating farming operations using computer vision and artificial intelligence ‘on the edge’, whereby data is processed in real time, directly by the system. This acquisition will see CNH Industrial become Augmenta’s strategic partner in crop sensing and machinery automation, and also foresees future joint research and development collaboration.

Autonomous Farm Equipment Segmentations:

Mode of Operation Fully Autonomous Farm Equipment Partially Autonomous Farm Equipment

By Equipment Autonomous Farm Tractors Autonomous Farm Harvesters Others

Technology Provider Autonomous Farm Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) 3rd-party Technology Providers

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa



