Incontinence And Ostomy Care Products Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2028

Incontinence And Ostomy Care Products Industry Overview

The global incontinence and ostomy care products market size was valued at USD 15.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

An increase in the number of patients suffering from urological diseases and defective bladder, rising ostomy surgeries of the bowel, and increasing geriatric population are significant factors boosting the market over the forecast period.

A high prevalence of urologic disorders, such as urinary retention, urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia, cystitis, and kidney stones, leads to bladder dysfunction. A vast majority of the population faces bladder control issues such as leakage or urinary incontinence or retention. There are various conditions and chronic diseases that increase the risk of urinary incontinence such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke, prostate cancer, and diabetes mellitus. According to Phoenix Physical Therapy, 200 million people are affected by urinary incontinence worldwide. Stress urinary incontinence is the most common type of incontinence in women. Thus, the increasing number of patients suffering from associated conditions is anticipated to boost the demand for incontinence and ostomy care products, thereby boosting market growth over the forecast period.

Additionally, the growing elderly population in the Asia Pacific, especially in countries with large untapped opportunities, such as Japan, India, and China, is expected to drive the market for incontinence and ostomy care products during the forecast period. According to the World Bank, in 2019, more than 28.0% of the population in Japan was over the age of 65. In addition, according to the WHO, urinary incontinence is a highly prevalent condition in people aged 60 and above. Similarly, according to the American Society of Nephrology, urological ailments are the third most common concern among the aging population, and these account for approximately 47.0% of physician visits every year. Therefore, with an increase in the geriatric population, short- and long-term healthcare needs are also increasing, which is expected to drive the market at a global level.

Furthermore, rapid technological advancements pertaining to incontinence and ostomy care products are among factors driving the market for incontinence and ostomy care products. For instance, the development of fit and efficient pouching systems, and associated accessories that help in improving the quality of life of ostomy patients, is expected to drive the market. Coloplast, ConvaTec, and Hollister are some of the key market players investing significantly in R&D to launch new products. For instance, ConvaTec introduced the Esteem+ Flex Convex 1-piece system for patients who have undergone ileostomy, colostomy, or urostomy procedures. This system is designed for comfort and free movement of the body. Similarly, Trio Healthcare has launched Trio Siltac, a silicone-based ostomy seal. Trio Ostomy Care is the only company that offers silicone-based ostomy seal. This product helps prevent leakage and protects the skin around the stoma. Thus, such developments are expected to significantly influence the growth of the market for incontinence and ostomy care products over the forecast period.

Countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. have witnessed a high prevalence rate of urological disorders coupled with an increasing geriatric population in these countries. According to NCBI, colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer and the second main cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. The risk of colorectal cancer increases with age as it is commonly diagnosed in people aged 65 to 74. A colostomy is most common in North America. Nearly 45.0% of the geriatric population is reported to have colostomy in this region. According to American Medical Association, most of the geriatric population undergoes ostomy procedures compared to the younger population. Similarly, over 102,000 people are living with a stoma in the U.K. and will have to wear a stoma bag either temporarily or for the rest of their lives. Thus, the increasing incidence of stoma diseases and bladder cancer in such countries are expected to contribute to the growth of the market for incontinence and ostomy care products.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the ostomy care business, as only the most acute ostomy surgeries have been performed following the outbreak. This impact has been the highest in Europe, especially in the U.K. Healthcare facilities have been exhausted with a large number of COVID patients; consequently, many countries have delayed elective surgeries and other medical procedures for an indefinite period. Hence, patients suffering from acute and chronic diseases have to be treated at home or at outpatient clinics. Thus, the demand for incontinence and ostomy care products used in homecare settings has increased.

Incontinence And Ostomy Care Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global incontinence and ostomy care products market on the basis of type and region:

Incontinence & Ostomy Care Products Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Incontinence Care Products Ostomy Care Products

Incontinence & Ostomy Care Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Incontinence And Ostomy Care Products market include

Coloplast Corp.

Essity (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget)

KCWW (Kimberly-Clark Corporation)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Hollister Incorporated

Unicharm Corporation

ConvaTec Group Plc

Welland Medical Ltd.

Domtar Corporation

Salts Healthcare Ltd.

