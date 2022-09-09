What is the Size (Volume and Value) of Dental Equipment Market in 2028?

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Dental Equipment Industry Overview

The global dental equipment market size to be valued at USD 16.5 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Dental equipment are the tools used to examine, manipulate, treat, and restore any oral ailments. Factors such as the increasing geriatric population suffering from oral diseases, evolving medical tourism pertaining to dental treatment, and the introduction of multiple government initiatives for public oral health care, are few growth enablers for the market.

Furthermore, the introduction of efficient and advanced dental equipment by major companies is also creating a boost for the market. Companies like Planmeca Oy, Dentsply Sirona, and Danaher Corporation, are rigorously introducing novel computer-aided imaging technology that will enable the practitioners to prepare a precise course of dental treatment. By product, the market is broadly divided into dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems and parts, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, and other equipment.

According to FDI World Dental Federation, oral diseases impact 3.9 billion people worldwide, with untreated tooth decay (dental caries) impacting more than half of the global population (44%), making it the most prevalent of all the 291 conditions included in the Global Burden of Disease Study. As per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 84.9% of children from 2-17 years of age, 64.0% of adults from 18 to 64 years of age, and 65.6% of adults aged 65 and above have had at least one visit to a dentist in 2017. The most frequently carried out dental procedures during these visits include dental fillings, bonding, root canals, crowns, bridges, periodontal treatments, and oral and maxillofacial procedures. This showcases the existing potential dental procedures around the world. Dental disorders like periodontal disease, oral cancers, and environmental injuries resulting from Oro-dental trauma are expected to further assist the overall growth of the market.

High consumption of tobacco, alcohol, an unhealthy diet, and a high intake of sugar are the leading cause of dental caries, which is the most common type of chronic disease experienced globally. The rising geriatric population and their demand for dental services have also seen a surge. According to World Population Prospects, by 2050, 1 in 6 people in the world will be over the age of 65 globally, up from 1 in 11 in 2019, providing a population pool of about 1.5 billion people above the age of 65 years by 2050.

Dental tourism has increased in emerging economies like Asia and Latin America primarily due to the high cost of treatment in regions such as North America and Europe, as dental treatments in these regions have become a commodity. Various government initiatives of countries are proving to be helpful to construct well-planned dental laws and campaigns aiming to improve availability and access to oral health care services; therefore, the aforementioned factors are likely to fuel the growth of the market.

However, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has hugely affected the market for dental equipment. Routine dental care was largely unavailable during the pandemic, as many dental practices were forced to close as they were deemed as elective procedures. The continuous operation and long-term survival of many practices are also threatened by the economic and social challenges arising due to care restrictions, practice closures, and shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as the need of investing in new types of PPE and technology. While many practices and clinics worldwide are re-opening, the possibility to return to normal is distant, as there are numerous concerns about the availability of dental services and ensuring the safety of dentists. A review article published by The Journal of Contemporary Dental Practice stated that COVID-19 is expected to be a watershed moment in the field of dentistry. While the market is expected to see positive changes in the safe delivery of dental care, an increase in the cost of availing of care is imminent.

Dental Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental equipment market on the basis of product type and region:

Dental Equipment Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Dental Radiology Equipment Dental Lasers Systems & Parts Laboratory Machines Hygiene Maintenance Devices Other Equipment

Dental Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Dental Equipment market include

A-Dec Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Dentsply Sirona

Patterson Companies Inc.

Straumann

GC Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

Biolase Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M EPSE

