Circulating Tumor Cells Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2027

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Circulating Tumor Cells Industry Overview

The global Circulating Tumor Cells market size was valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2020 is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Owing to the non-invasiveness and advantages offered by circulating tumor cells, it is considered a promising tool in cancer diagnosis. In addition, technological advancements in chip technology are another key factor driving the market. Since the last several decades, extensive translational and clinical cancer research programs in the field of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are being conducted. The ongoing research on circulating tumor cells technology by several government bodies, such as the American Association of Cancer Research and the American Society of Clinical Oncology, to utilize circulating tumor cells as a surrogate marker for determination of cancer progression is expected to aid the growth of the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Circulating Tumor Cells market

Several tumor markers that have been introduced in recent years can be used with companion diagnostics to monitor or diagnose a variety of cancers. High adoption of companion diagnostics in monitoring tumor eradication characteristics of cytotoxic drugs is among the few factors propelling the demand in this market. Key stakeholders are constantly engaged in endeavors aimed at developing CTC-based tests, which can prove helpful in cancer diagnosis.

Concerns related to the reliability and consistency of isolation as well as the relationship between quantitation of this biomarker and cancer prognosis are limiting factors affecting the clinical utility of this biomarker. Although there is a wide availability of several benchtop instruments for analysis and delineating circulating tumor cells from other blood cells, it is difficult to characterize these cells due to substantial phenotypes exhibited by these cells.

Furthermore, this biomarker has long been a subject of academic research, but the difficulty of centralizing the know-how and technologies has obscured the path to commercialization as many universities and private companies have developed their own expertise. However, recent years have seen a drive toward practical application, majorly due to a wave of acquisitions by large players centralizing the technology and numerous tie-ups with pharmaceutical companies to make progress toward forming a value chain and accelerate the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Biotechnology Industry Research Reports.

Cell Culture Market – The global cell culture market size was valued at USD 21.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The global cell culture market size was valued at USD 21.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030. Single-cell Analysis Market – The global single-cell analysis market size was valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Circulating Tumor Cells Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Circulating Tumor Cells market on the basis of technology, application, product, specimen, and region:

CTCs Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2027) CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods CTC Direct Detection Methods CTC Analysis

CTCs Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2027) Clinical/ Liquid Biopsy Research

CTCs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2027) Kits & Reagents Blood Collection Tubes Devices or Systems

CTCs Specimen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2027) Blood Bone Marrow Other Body Fluids

CTCs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2027) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Circulating Tumor Cells market include

QIAGEN

Bio-Techne Corporation

Precision for Medicine

AVIVA Biosciences

BIOCEPT, Inc.

BioCEP Ltd.

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Ikonisys Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

IVDiagnostics

BioFluidica

Canopus Bioscience Ltd.

Biolidics Limited

Creativ MicroTech, Inc.

LungLife AI, Inc.

Epic Sciences

Rarecells Diagnostics

ScreenCell

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

LineaRx, Inc. (Vitatex, Inc.)

Sysmex Corporation

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Circulating Tumor Cells Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter