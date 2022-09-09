Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2028

Automotive Exhaust Systems Industry Overview

The global automotive exhaust systems market size was valued at USD 44.79 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for automotive exhaust systems is directly dependent on automotive production and sales units. Thus, the increasing sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles across developed and emerging economies are driving the demand for automotive exhaust systems globally. Moreover, stringent government standards associated with carbon emissions are expected to drive the market over the forecast period as gasoline and diesel engines emit toxic gases and particles that are hazardous to the environment.

Governments across the globe are imposing stricter regulations for vehicular emissions in an attempt to reduce environmental impacts associated with the automotive industry. Such regulations are compelling component suppliers to produce high-efficiency and environment-friendly automotive exhaust systems for domestic and international markets.

Moreover, increasing disposable incomes across various sections of society have led to the growth of the automotive industry in the developed economies of Europe, such as Italy, the Netherlands, and France. The demand for passenger and commercial vehicles is also expected to rise in regions such as the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, which is expected to strengthen the growth prospects of the automotive exhaust systems market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the demand for automotive exhaust systems in 2020. The spread of the virus has resulted in lockdowns and social distancing globally, leading to losses for industries such as manufacturing, automobile, entertainment, restaurant, and hospitality. This slumped business scenario is anticipated to negatively impact automotive production as well as the demand for automotive exhaust systems. The overall automotive production volumes declined globally on a year-on-year basis, mainly due to the decreased production volumes in North America and Europe, among other regions. According to OICA, global automotive production dropped by over 15% year-over-year to 77.6 million units. However, as governments begin to gradually relax the lockdown norms and allow businesses to operate with mandates of social distancing, the market can expect a period of respite for the short-term due to the growing demand for cars from the middle-class populations.

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Eberspacher announced the opening of a new plant for exhaust technology in Ramos Arizpe, close to Saltillo, Mexico. The start of the new plant is part of the company’s expansion strategy in North America.

February 2020: Tenneco Inc.'s Walker Emissions Control announced the launch of a new replacement catalytic converter called Walker CalCat and a muffler called Walker Ultra in North America.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global automotive exhaust systems market include:

BENTELER International

Bosal

Continental AG

Eberspacher

Faurecia

FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

Friedrich Boysen

Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Yutaka Giken Company Limited

