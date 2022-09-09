Polyisoprene Market Present State and Future Growth Prospects By 2028

Polyisoprene Industry Overview

The global polyisoprene market size was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market is directly proportional to the growth of the synthetic rubber industry. Polyisoprene producers are affected by the trends in the tire industry and other related synthetic rubber products. Factors, such as the growing demand for elastomers in the automotive, industrial, footwear, and medical industry, are expected to drive the demand for polyisoprene. Rising usage of polyisoprene in surgical gloves is also expected to propel industry growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Polyisoprene Market

Polyisoprene rubber blended with other ingredients, such as oils, fillers, cross linking agents, and antioxidants, provides good fatigue resistance, outstanding strength, and an excellent compression set. In addition, polyisoprene is waterproof, offers a large stretch ratio, and has high resilience, which is expected to fuel its demand over the forecast period.

To cater to the rising demand, end-use sectors in the automotive segment are simultaneously upgrading automobiles to improve energy efficiency. Polyisoprene is used in a wide range of applications including conveyor belts, tires, hoses, molded rubber, springs, bearings, drive couplings, adhesives, and anti-vibration mounts.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

Pigment Dispersion Market : The global pigment dispersion market size was valued at USD 23.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The global pigment dispersion market size was valued at USD 23.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. Automotive Plastics Market: The global automotive plastics market size was valued at USD 28.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

May 2021: ENEOS Corp. entered into an agreement with JSR Corp. to acquire its elastomers business. ENEOS is expected to acquire all the shares of the new company on April 1, 2022.

ENEOS Corp. entered into an agreement with JSR Corp. to acquire its elastomers business. ENEOS is expected to acquire all the shares of the new company on April 1, 2022. February 2021: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company completed the acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and finalized the merger agreement to create a stronger U.S.-based leader in the global tire industry.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company completed the acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and finalized the merger agreement to create a stronger U.S.-based leader in the global tire industry. May 2020: Cariflex Pte. Ltd. announced to construct a new polyisoprene latex plant at its Paulinia facility located in Brazil to cater to strong demand from the consumer goods and medical industries. The company is expected to invest USD 50 million to drive this facility expansion project.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global polyisoprene market include:

Zeon Corporation

JSR Corporation

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Polyisoprene Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.