COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market Technology Overview and Application Scope

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Industry Overview

The global COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market size was valued at USD 2955.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2021 to 2023. These estimates represent a potential market size for the COVID-19 saliva screening test in a scenario where end-use locations have a 60.0% population attendance (60% of pre-COVID attendance) and testing rate using COVID-19 saliva screening test device is 100.0%. Saliva-based screening for SARS_CoV-2 is gaining traction in the current scenario, as it is easy to use, patient-friendly, and has a shorter test-to-result timeline.

Timeline and scalability challenges pertaining to molecular swab-based SARS-CoV-2 testing are key factors that are prompting consumers to shift to saliva-based testing/screening approaches. The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants in South Africa, the U.K., and Brazil, which were observed to be more transmissible than the original strain, solidifies the need for rapid tests. Increased concern over the frequency and spread of these variants is expected to fuel the demand for widespread surveillance and screening. The introduction of the Fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies testing Pandemic Defense Platform was found to be effective in these programs. Vaccine administration alone is not likely to be sufficient, rapid testing will be required for mass screening to reopen businesses.

Fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies testing enables rapid identification of individuals who are actively contagious and is an effective screening modality for cruise ships, airplanes, sports stadiums, and schools. The combination of vaccination and fast and frequent testing using Fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies test holds promising potential in ending the pandemic. Fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies testing’s system is designed to accelerate rapid point-of-access testing of individuals by leveraging the principles of fluorescence detection, biochemistry, robotics automation, and cloud computing.

Fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies testing can be appropriately suited for a high-traffic, high-risk pandemic ecosystem, including manufacturing facilities, hospitals and large healthcare facilities, corporate campuses, athletic stadiums, transportation and distribution hubs, schools and colleges, shopping centers, performance venues, airline and cruise ship terminals, and other large business and retail settings. Thus, the saliva-based COVID-19 screening market has high growth potential in the near future.

A large number of market players shifted their business focus from conventional swab testing to saliva-based testing, considering it a lucrative source of revenue over the near future. Other factors that have driven their attention to this testing approach include the lesser need for supplies while using saliva specimens, shortage of molecular testing materials, greater patient discomfort when using swabs for samples, and growing need for mass testing to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 across the globe.

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market on the basis of location, technology, mode, and region:

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Location Outlook (North America) (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2023)

Travel Stations

Sports Arenas

Concert Halls

Shopping Malls and Centers

Amusement Parks

Corporate Campus Environments

Universities & Colleges

Factories

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Location Outlook (Other Regions) (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2023)

Travel Stations

Sports Arenas

Entertainment Venues

Corporate Campus Environments

Universities & Colleges

Factories

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2023)

Fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies testing

RT-PCR

CRISPR-Cas9

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2023)

Centralized Testing

Decentralized Testing

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2023)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Market Share Insights:

February 2021: George Mason University in Fairfax initiated COVID-19 testing using the Fluidigm Corporation’s Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay. This assay is being used on the Fluidigm Biomark HD system.

April 2021: Quidel Corporation signed a distribution agreement with McKesson Corporation to increase the availability of at-home COVID-19 testing services.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Industry include

FluroTech Ltd.

ARUP Laboratories

Vatic Health

MOgene

Psomagen Inc.

DxTerity Diagnostics, Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Fluidigm Corporation

Phosphorus Diagnostics LLC

Gravity Diagnostics

DNA Genotek, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Abbott

LumiraDX

