Organic Chocolate Spreads Market Company Profiles, Financial Performance and Product Benchmarking

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Organic Chocolate Spreads Industry Overview

The global organic chocolate spreads market size was valued at USD 571.0 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. The rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of the products, coupled with constant product innovation, has been favoring the industry’s growth over the last few years. Moreover, the rapidly increasing demand for Ready-To-Eat (RTE) products contributes to product sales worldwide. As with other sectors within the food & beverage industry, the COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for the market, especially throughout 2020. At a macro-level, the reduction in chocolate consumption and cocoa grindings worldwide has had a ripple effect on the demand for the product. However, the market is expected to regain its prominence in the near future owing to the reopening of offline distribution channels, notably across Asian and North American markets.

The biggest and one of the most notable developments in the chocolate industry is the rise in consumer preference for organic products. Consumers worldwide are increasingly preferring healthier foods over conventional indulgences. Notwithstanding their taste and luxurious appeal, chocolate spreads are generally not considered healthy.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Organic Chocolate Spreads Market

However, consumers worldwide are showing more interest in organic offerings by realizing the health benefits associated with the product, particularly the dark chocolate versions. With organic spreads becoming an essential breakfast item their demand is likely to be driven by the rising consumer interest in low-calorie products throughout the forecast period.

Recent years have witnessed various product launches and innovations in the industry. For instance, in February 2021, Valeo Foods, an Irish multinational food & beverage company, entered the industry by launching ChocoBee, which consists of 100% sustainably sourced ingredients. This new product line also marked the brand’s foray beyond honey-based products.

In addition, increasing preference for nutrient-rich products due to the rising importance of health and wellness among buyers will support market growth. The demand for organic spreads has been increasing over the past few years. Thus, various brands and start-ups have been launching organic products to gain maximum traction among consumers.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Consumer Goods Industry Related Reports

Vegan Sauces, Dressings & Spreads Market – The global vegan sauces, dressings & spreads market size to be valued at USD 365.8 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Spreads Market – The global spreads market size was valued at USD 27.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2025.

Organic Chocolate Spreads Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic chocolate spreads market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Organic Chocolate Spread Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hazelnut

Duo

Milk

Dark

Others

Organic Chocolate Spread Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Online

Others

Organic Chocolate Spread Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

November 2020: Choco Group, UAB launched organic chocolate spreads under its Mulate brand. These spreads are available in caramel, tahini, hemp, blackcurrant, and nut flavors.

August 2020: Violife brand launched Cocospread, a vegan and organic chocolate spread, in the U.K. Cocospread is a dairy-, gluten-, & soya-free and certified vegan, halal, and kosher product.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Organic Chocolate Spreads Industry include

Nutiva, Inc.

Rigoni di Asiago

Phalada Pure & Sure

Askinosie Chocolate, LLC

The Organic Family Ltd. (Mr. Organic)

Cocofina

Mason & Co.

BIONA

Artisana Organics

Pana Organic

Order a free sample PDF of the Organic Chocolate Spreads Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.