Xyz To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth In Next Decade : Fact.MR

The global cheese market is projected to exhibit sluggish growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Derived from a number of milk sources including buffalo, cow, sheep, and goat, the variety of cheese produced include mozzarella, feta, blue cheese, and cheddar. The market is estimated to surpass US$ 100,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Cheese encompasses excessive content of fats, which has been limiting its consumption, especially among obese people across the globe. In addition, high consumption of cheese leads to a number of negative health effects, which include increases in cholesterol levels, and cardiac arrests.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Processed Cheese

Unprocessed Cheese Sales Channel Modern Grocery Retail

Traditional Grocery Retail

Non-Grocery Retail

Other channels Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Key Players:-

Arla Foods amba

Savencia SA

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V.

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

Almarai – Joint Stock Company

Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Sargento Foods Inc.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

