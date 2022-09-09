Better-for-you Snacks Market 2022 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2032 | Fact.MR

The global better-for-you snacks market has reached a valuation of US$ 28.5 billion and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach US$ 54.3 billion by the end of 2032. Sales of better-for-you snacks accounted for nearly US$ 27 billion at the end of 2021.

The top 5 manufacturers of better-for-you (BFY) snacks in the world account for over one-fourth market share at present.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Better-for-you Snacks Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Better-for-you Snacks market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Better-for-you Snacks market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Better-for-you Snacks market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Better-for-you Snacks Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

Mondelez International, Inc.

Kellogg’s Company

Nestlé

B&G foods

Warrell Creations

PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay

Trufood

Velocity Snack Brands

Left Field Foods

Boulder Canyon

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

By Product Type : Baked Snacks Popped Snacks Snacks Bars Trail Mix Cookies Cereals, Flakes & Seeds Others (Yoghurt, Ice Cream)

By Primary Ingredient : Oats Potatoes Vegetables (excluding Potatoes) Rice Corn Lentils Dairy Alternative Others

By Sales Channel : Online Brand Websites e-Commerce Platforms Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

