Ultrafast Laser Market Growth and COVID-19 Impact Analysis by 2031 | Fact.MR

The worldwide ultrafast laser market is expected to be worth US$ 1.4 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, the global market value will total US$ 5.2 Bn by 2031, expanding at an astounding 14% CAGR across the 2021-2031 forecast period. Ultrafast lasers have become critical across automotive, medical devices, and consumer electronics industries, due to imparting of enhanced dimensional precision.

The market experienced impressive growth during the historical period ranging from 2016 to 2020, registering a CAGR worth 10%. As manufacturing activities experienced major downturns during the height of COVID-19, sales of ultrafast lasers temporarily contracted. Fortunately, this was short-lived, with extensive vaccination drive implementation across major countries permitting a resumption of on-site production operations since Q4 2020.

Demand from the consumer electronics domain is expected to remain especially prominent. By 2023, it is likely that spending on consumer electronics will reach over 30% globally. Hence, players are introducing new product lines to tap this opportunity. For instance, in November 2020, TeraXion launched the PowerSpectrumTM TPSR-Xtended tunable pulse stretcher for high-energy ultrafast lasers, which increases stretching by up to 50%.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent ultrafast laser providers are leveraging such expansion strategies as introducing new technologically enhanced lasers for specific end use industries, expanding their virtual footprint and forging collaborative and acquisition agreements with other manufacturers.

EKSPLA, a developer of solid-state lasers, laser systems, and optoelectronics for fundamental research and industrial applications, unveiled the FemtoLux green, a lightweight femtosecond fiber laser, in February 2019. This ultrafast laser delivers 1.5 W at 515 nm or 3 W at 1030 nm of average power and up to 3 µJ femtosecond pulse energy

In May 2021, Coherent Inc. announced the introduction of a new website aimed at strengthening existing customer relationships and forging new ones. This revamped websites includes new tabs detailing customer success stories, a new resources center, a direct link to its product catalogue, and improved accessibility for visitors with disabilities

Ultrafast Laser Market Segmentations:

Type Ultrafast Titanium-Sapphire Lasers Ultrafast Mode-Locked Diode-Pumped Bulk Lasers Ultrafast Fiber Lasers Ultrafast Mode-Locked Dye Lasers Ultrafast Mode-Locked Diode Lasers Other Ultrafast Laser Types

Pulse Duration Picosecond Ultrafast Lasers Femtosecond Ultrafast Lasers

End Use Ultrafast Lasers for Consumer Electronics Ultrafast Lasers for Healthcare & Life Science Ultrafast Lasers for Automotive Ultrafast Lasers for Aerospace and Defense Ultrafast Lasers for Industrial Uses Ultrafast Lasers for Research & Academics

Application Ultrafast Lasers for Micromachining Flat Panel Display Manufacturing Thin Film Micromachining Two-photon Polymerization Precision Micromachining Others Ultrafast Lasers for Medical Applications Medical Device Fabrication Cardiovascular Stent Manufacturing Laser Eye Surgery Others Ultrafast Lasers for Bio-Imaging Multiphoton Microscopy Multimodal Imaging Others Ultrafast Lasers for Scientific Research Multi-dimensional Spectroscopy THz Spectroscopy Coherent Control High Harmonic Generation, EUV Others



