Men’s Journal Ranks Maik Wiedenbach #1 Coach in the USA

New York City, New York, 2022-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — NYC based personal trainer Maik Wiedenbach was named as the number one coach in the USA by Men’s Journal. Maik Wiedenbach has earned a stellar reputation in personalized training.

Men’s Journal, a leading monthly men’s lifestyle magazine focused on fitness, quality of life improvements and workout gear, named 5 best coaches after a thorough study of their techniques, gyms, and equipment as well as a survey of clients who talked about their experiences with different coaches all over the country.

The editorials in Men’s Journal are written by experts in their respective field. The new and improved Men’s Journal magazine has a total subscriber count of a whopping 1.25 million.

Men’s Journal named Maik Wiedenbach as the topmost personal trainer, proving that he comes second to none. The criteria were extensive knowledge of the human body, personal touch for the workouts, a well-equipped gym and great customer reviews.

Wiedenbach’s goal is to reach one million people per year with his transformational fitness approach. He helps his customers lose fat and gain muscle in the shortest time frame through tension training. This is a much more advanced and beneficial option than the traditional weight moving. Maik says, “Think of fitness as lego blocks, I am the guy that teaches you to build whatever (body) you want via science. No gimmicks, no hype, just results!”

The magazine highlights how Maik’s core training principles of working out each muscle every week coupled with a sensible diet help clients reach their body goals. He is a brand in himself and has recently launched an app. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the services of 1-on-1 coaching and customized nutrition counseling. His gym boasts of the most unique state-of-the-art infrastructure backed by a team of high-end experts.

Maik Wiedenbach’s books have been published in the LA Times, Forbes and other publications. 101 Fitness Training Myths is critically acclaimed. Most of his topics are about muscle building and strength training. He uses knowledge and experience to offer fitness tools like advanced gyms and diet plans via online coaching. Anyone can reach out to his active online support team to never feel lost or confused in their journey.

About Maik Wiedenbach: Maik is an NYU professor, two-time World Cup and Olympic-level swimmer and Muscle mania champion with hundreds of thousands of subscribers, fans and followers. He has well-established himself as a respected fitness, bodybuilding and nutritionist in the industry. After obtaining his BSA, NASM and AFPA certifications, the insanely qualified Maik founded the Maik Wiedenbach Personal Training NYC and turned it into the most sought-after training and nutritional services in NY.

His clients are mainly corporate travelers, professionals with time constraints and any one belonging to high-stress job profiles. The training program will be customized specially for on-the-go people who wish to make the most of today’s frequent travel world. Be it rehabilitation, aerobic fitness, weight loss or increasing core strength, his guidance can take clients to the next level of personal success.