Grand opening of Bikewo Store at Nizamabad

Sri Narayana Reddy (IAS, District Collector Nizamabad) inaugurates BikeWo Nizamabad Store

Posted on 2022-09-10 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

Sri Narayana Reddy (IAS, District Collector Nizamabad) inaugrates BikeWo Nizamabad Store

Nizamabad, India, 2022-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Radhe Krishna Electrics opened its doors for the first time on 09-09-2022. The public was invited to join this celebration on this auspicious occasion and to experience the fun & power of owning their EV bikes firsthand. The event started at 11:00 am at Kasturi garden, Near HOTEL BLUE ANGITI, ARMUR ROAD, NIZAMABAD by Mr Narayana Reddy (IAS, District Collector Nizamabad).

The grand opening included special offers with a wide range of EV vehicles to choose from.“Nizamabad has been showing a phenomenal increase of EV awareness and I believe in this way we will be able to support and fulfil it,” said Dharmaraj, “Nizamabad is a major urban agglomeration and third largest city in the state, so an electric vehicle store opening will be a positive push to the campaign by our honourable chief minister Sri, K Chandrashekar Rao Garu to make Hyderabad a pollution friendly city and Telangana on the road to the world’s first pollution-free state.”
About BikeWo:
BikeWo is India’s largest and fastest-growing multi-brand 2-wheeler EV showroom mall. They have actively and successfully increased their dealer network for a steady increase in EV vehicle sales and services in the state. Their recent tie-up with Ready Assist for roadside assistance and CharzNeT to set up a robust EV charging network are seen as positive steps in the realization of this grand dream. BikeWo has already appointed 50+ dealers in 4 states and plans to reach 140 + by the end of the year.
Media Contact:
Krishna Mohan Avancha
Sr. Digital Marketing Manager

