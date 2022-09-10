Grand opening of Bikewo Store at Nizamabad

The grand opening included special offers with a wide range of EV vehicles to choose from.“Nizamabad has been showing a phenomenal increase of EV awareness and I believe in this way we will be able to support and fulfil it,” said Dharmaraj, “Nizamabad is a major urban agglomeration and third largest city in the state, so an electric vehicle store opening will be a positive push to the campaign by our honourable chief minister Sri, K Chandrashekar Rao Garu to make Hyderabad a pollution friendly city and Telangana on the road to the world’s first pollution-free state.”