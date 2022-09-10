Zepp North America, Inc: Amazfit GTR 4 Smart Fitness Watch Launched with A Classic Look: Check for Price, Specifications, And Availability!

Irvine, USA, 2022-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, GTR 4 smart fitness watch is launched by Amazfit. This Amazfit GTR 4 smart fitness watch appears in a classic look. This smartwatch comes with a strong and accurate GPS tracking function, Bluetooth phone calls & music storage, health monitoring functions, and sleep quality monitoring & customizable sleep schedules. Moreover, its 150+ built-in sports modes and robust 14-day long battery life make it different than other smartwatches.

Words from the Managing Director, “With the use of smart living technologies, Amazfit wants to enable consumers to connect more deeply in their lives. We want to lead the way in creation and design in the subsequent years by developing innovative products, smart designs, and a wide variety of alluring options for consumers. As a companion to our users, we also make every effort to provide the best gadgets so that our consumers can maintain their health and live active lifestyles.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a well-known smart wearable brand with a global focus on health and fitness, is a division of the health technology firm Zepp Health. In the USA Amazfit is a well-established brand, and this company is well-proficient in providing seven series of Bracelets and Smartwatch devices. On the other hand, you are free to find other smart devices related to sports, and health, including smart treadmills, sports gear, earbuds, and TWS sports earbuds on the official website of Amazfit. Amazfit smartwatches have won many awards for their superb craftsmanship, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Amazfit, which was introduced in 2015, is now loved by millions of people. More than 90 nations in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions can purchase its products.