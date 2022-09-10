Transfinite Innovative Solutions Pvt. Ltd. | SAP Business One Solution for Logistics and Transportation

SAP Business One Solution for Logistics and Transportation

Mumbai, India, 2022-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — With SAP Business One you can accurately forecast demand and shipment volumes, enhance freight management, consolidate orders, maximize the return on your transportation spend, and gain real-time visibility into domestic and international shipping across all transportation modes – basically achieve all of your transportation goals.

SAP Business One combines various applications that facilitate the flow of information within an organization, making it a powerful tool for logistics. SAP Business One lets fleet operators manage business functions like product distribution and staff maintenance, and provides companies with valuable data at every stage of the supply chain.

SAP Business One allows you capture business information in a single scalable system. SAP Business One gives you instant access to real time information through one single system. The application is divided into a number of modules, each covering a different business function.

SAP Business One Key features for Logistics and Transportation

Inbound and outbound transportation

Fleet management

Materials handling

Warehouse Management Systems

Supply Chain Management Systems

Integrated Inventory management

Accounting and Financials with costing

Purchase and planning

CRM and Sales Distribution

SAP Business One Benefits for Logistics and Transportation

SAP Business One help logistics companies in managing their company more effectively, helping to reduce risks and company costs. Some of the ways SAP B1 can benefit a logistics company include:

Optimize Inventory Control

Distribution

Staff management

Reduced costs

Improves Distribution

Scheduling Maintenance

About Us:

At Transfinite, we’re more than just a software company. We’re a Solution Integrators, an information technology company specializing in software development and Implementation of Innovative Solutions. We’re a team of industry professionals who are dedicated to ensuring that our customers flourish with our partnership. Committed to the business, we work persistently to ensure that all our software products and data solutions are always ahead of the curve.

We implement a full life cycle development process including defining requirements, software architecture and design, Project Blueprints, coding and quality control and product maintenance / technical support. Using this process, we ensure you receive the best service in the business.

We’ve partnered with Network Functions Platform company- Array Networks, Cisco, HP, Paulo Alto and Core Banking Solutions Partner, Hardware supply and Integration Partner.

We’re a successful Partner of SAP for Its Robust ERP Product ‘SAP Business One’. We’ve developed most of the required add-ons for Businesses to use with SAP B1 and have 100% success ratio in Implementation.

Hereby we are looking for association with companies in your country to build new relationships, share best practice and foster new opportunities for mutual benefit. We are not only looking to export software products and services, but also Import the same.

Our Products:

SAP BUSINESS ONE

SAP S/4 HANA

SAP Business One on Cloud

SAP Business One Add-Ons

SAP S4 HANA Greenfield Implementations

SAP S4 HANA Migrations

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Contact Us: –

Sudhir Pawar

Phone No: + 91 79001 89497 (IND)

Email-Id: sudhir.p@transfinite.one

Transfinite Innovative Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

For more information @ https://transfinite.one/contact-us-ts/