Seashore Rubber opens new adhesive backed rubber strip manufacturing plant

Qingdao, China, 2022-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Seashore Rubber has announced the opening of their new adhesive backed rubber strip manufacturing plant in Connecticut. The company plans to produce a variety of adhesive backed rubber strips for various industries, including automotive and construction. With the opening of this new plant, Seashore Rubber is looking to expand their market share and become a leading supplier of adhesive backed rubber strips.

The company has also announced that they will be expanding their sales force and are currently hiring sales representatives. If you’re interested in a career with Seashore Rubber, please visit their website for more information. Thanks for reading!

Seashore Rubber is a leading manufacturer and supplier of adhesive backed rubber strips. Our products are made from high quality sponge rubber and are ideal for a variety of applications, including sealing doors and windows, preventing drafts, and insulating against noise and vibration. Our adhesive strips are also weatherproof and resistant to fading, making them an ideal choice for outdoor use. Whether you’re looking for a simple way to improve the energy efficiency of your home or need a reliable weatherproofing solution for your commercial property, Seashore Rubber has the perfect product for you. Contact us today to learn more about our adhesive backed rubber strips and how they can help you achieve your goals.

D-shape EPDM rubber seal strips with self adhesive are one of the most versatile and affordable ways to seal a door or window. These adhesive backed rubber strips are made of EPDM, which is a synthetic rubber that is resistant to weathering, ozone, and UV radiation. EPDM rubber seal strips are also wear-resistant and have good dimensional stability. The self adhesive backing makes them easy to install, and they can be used on a variety of surfaces including glass, metal, and plastic. Seashore Rubber is a leading manufacturer and supplier of adhesive backed rubber strips. We offer a wide variety of standard and custom sizes to meet your needs. Contact us today for more information.

Ribbed adhesive rubber seal strip extrusions are an easy way to add extra protection and insulation to your home. These strips are made of adhesive-backed rubber, and they have a ribbed design that helps them grip onto surfaces. They’re also highly flexible, so they can conform to irregularities in surfaces. Best of all, they come in a variety of colors, including yellow. yellow adhesive rubber seal strip extrusions are a great way to add a splash of color to your home while also protecting it from the elements. These strips are easy to install, and they’ll last for years with proper care. So if you’re looking for a simple way to improve your home’s insulation and protection, consider adhesive-backed rubber seal strip extrusions.

We are a leading manufacturer of adhesive backed rubber strips and sponge rubber extrusions. Our products are used in a variety of applications including door and window seals, weatherstripping, glazing, cabinet making, and furniture. We offer a wide variety of standard and custom profiles to meet your specific needs. Our adhesive backed rubber strips are available in a variety of sizes, densities, and durometer (hardness) levels to suit your application. We also offer custom extrusion services to create unique profiles for your specific application. Our team of engineers is ready to assist you in finding the perfect solution for your needs. Contact us today to learn more about our adhesive backed rubber strips and sponge rubber extrusions.

If you are in need of adhesive backed rubber strips, please do not hesitate to contact us. We would be more than happy to discuss your needs and see if our products could meet your requirements. With over 50 years of experience, we have the knowledge and expertise to help you find the perfect solution for your project. Thanks for reading!

