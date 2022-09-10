Naturopathic Doctor Offers Unique Patient Referral Program

Washington, DC, USA, 2022-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — One of Washington’s naturopathic doctors, Dr Tim Salotto, is inviting patients looking for a more natural and holistic way to better health to bring a friend – and get 10% off their next visit!

Dr Salotto has been in practice since 2016 and opened his practice in Washington DC, in 2019, offering holistic healing within the symbiosis-integrated health clinic at 1331 H St NW. Having multiple health practitioners under one roof makes for easy referrals for excellent additional integrative care.

Having studied natural medicine for over 15 years, making him one of the best and most experienced naturopathic doctors in Washington DC, he is passionate about helping patients to improve their quality of life in all areas.

So he has launched a patient referral program. If a current patient brings in someone new, both the current patient and the new patient get 10% off the cost of their next visit.

This is not limited to one patient. If an existing patient were to bring in ten new patients, their next visit would be free, and all ten patients would receive individual 10% discounts.

Doctor Salotto particularly enjoys helping people who suffer from cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, depression, anxiety, allergies, GERD, acne, headaches and migraines, and asthma.

“Fundamentally, naturopathic medicine is a more natural and holistic way of treating patients,” Dr Salotto commented. “Although diagnosis in naturopathic medicine is similar to traditional medicine, how naturopathic doctors see disease and the methods of treatment used to restore and optimize health are drastically different.”

As a naturopathic doctor and ACE-certified personal trainer, Dr Salotto is highly passionate about health, wellness, and fitness. He can help patients exercise effectively and safely, increasing energy, vitality, and a sense of well-being regardless of their health status or conditions that can make exercise difficult.

He has had a deep interest in nutrition and botanical medicine even at a young age. He graduated from Bastyr University’s doctoral holistic naturopathic medical program in 2016 and has been helping to improve patients’ quality ever since.

His approach to holistic health has been widely praised by highly satisfied patients in testimonials.

Sam Jesudason commented: “Dr Salotto’s treatment reversed my mother-in-law’s osteoporosis and prevented my wife from getting it. He cured my mother-in-law’s ulcers. She no longer has to take meds like Prilosec. My mother-in-law used to have terrible neck and back pain. However, Dr. Salotto’s massage therapy almost completely relieved it. His treatment significantly mitigated her arthritis.

“When my family got COVID, his treatment helped us heal quickly within a week. He treated my son’s autism and ADHD. My son hasn’t had to increase his meds in over a year. Dr. Salotto has been a blessing to my family.”

And Inga Watkins added: “I was suffering from severe shoulder pain and limited range of motion from an almost completely torn rotator cuff and severe arthritis. Other doctors recommending surgery. Thankfully however, Dr Salotto was able to treat me with naturopathic techniques, and I am able to move my shoulder much better. The pain has decreased dramatically also. I cannot thank Dr. Salotto enough!”

To book an appointment or to review Dr Salotto’s scope of services:

Phone: 717-728-4546

Email: dr.tim@drsalotto.com

Website: https://drsalotto.com/