Recruitment Drive at J & S Anand Inc: Good Time to Apply for Truck Driving Jobs With Full Benefits Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA, 2022-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — For further expansion of its already large team of fleet managers, J & S Inc, a renowned transportation company in PA is offering truck driving jobs in Harrisburg, PA. Candidates holding a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL), clean driving records, and experience of at least 1 year are eligible to apply.

As the holiday season approaches, the demand for drivers who can facilitate delivery of consumer goods for FedEx hubs and retail companies has been rising. J & S Anand serves a number of renowned brands and it is looking for skilled drivers who can handle the consignment management tasks responsibly.

Understanding the fact that truck driving is a physically and mentally draining job, J & S Anand offers only home daily CDL jobs to its employees. The drivers need to carry goods within a 300-mile radius and this enables them to return home every night after a 10 to 11 hours shift. They can have dinner with their folks and sleep in the comfort of their own room.

The company does not over exert any driver and keeps their working days limited to five. It implies that all full-time employees get 2 weekly offs.

When it comes to compensation, the enterprise ensures that its drivers are suitably rewarded for their hard work and diligence. The minimum payout for a driver is $1500 per week and it seamlessly goes upwards from here. The drivers also have medical, vision, dental, and 401 (k) benefits. Upon successfully referring a friend for available truck driving jobs, an existing driver gets a special bonus.

J & S Anand Inc also offers part-time work opportunities to truck drivers who may wish to get a feel of the job before becoming a full-time worker. While the full-time drivers work for 5 days a week (and get 2 off-days), the ones who opt for part-time vocation are expected to work for only 2 days a week.

The company has a well-maintained fleet of vehicles equipped with advanced GPS navigation applications so that drivers can choose the most optimum routes to their destinations as per real-time traffic conditions.

For the drivers who want to make the most of job opportunities while they last, the organization has a simple application process. The online form is available on the business website at https://jsanandinc.com/jobs/. Alternatively, a candidate can connect with the recruitment team via email or phone to know more about the jobs, or to fix up a meeting at one of their offices.

About J&S Anand INC

With registered offices in Allentown and Manchester, PA, J&S Anand INC has been operating in the logistics and transportation sector for over a decade. The company owns a large fleet of well-maintained trucks to offer drop and hook services to both e-commerce and traditional street-side businesses. Its clients include renowned brands such as FedEx Ground, Chewy.com, Target.com, and Walmart.

The company focuses strongly on work-life balance for its drivers and allows them to choose their own routes. Working within 300-mile radius to and from FedEx hubs, the drivers do not need to overexert themselves and can return home every day for peaceful night sleep in their own homes. Besides offering best-in-industry compensation, medical benefits and life insurance to its employees, the organization also rewards them with paid holidays and time-offs.

Contact Information

J&S Anand INC

961 Marcon BLVD Suite 410 Allentown, PA 18109

670 Cassel Road Manchester, PA 17345

Phone: (844)-572-6263

Email: hr@jsanandinc.com

Website: https://jsanandinc.com/

###