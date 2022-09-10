Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Winning Nexperia’s 2021 Global Distributor of the Year

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the Global Distributor of the Year award for 2021 from Nexperia, a global producer of semiconductors.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company’s industry-leading performance on behalf of Nexperia in 2021.

“The tremendous growth we have enjoyed with Nexperia is a testament to how well aligned both company’s teams are,” said Anthony Alberga, Corporate Vice President, Marketing at Future Electronics. “We are honoured to be recognized as Nexperia’s top global distributor for 2021.”

Nexperia presented the award to Future Electronics at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this year. Future outperformed all other global distributors in 2021, generating significant sales on behalf of Nexperia across all regions while effectively supported their customers’ needs.

Nexperia is a leading expert in the high-volume production of essential semiconductors. The company’s extensive portfolio includes diodes, bipolar transistors, ESD protection devices, MOSFETs, GaN FETs, Analog & logic ICs. Nexperia is headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, and is a subsidiary of Wingtech Technology Co., Ltd.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

About Future Electronics

