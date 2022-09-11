Increasing Prevalence Of Bipolar Disorders And Rising Awareness Regarding Mental Health Is Driving Demand For Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Survey by Fact MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market across various industries and regions

Competitive Landscape:

Bipolar disorder treatment providers are investing in the research and development of novel therapeutics to expand their market presence across various regions. Bipolar disorder drug manufacturers are also pushing their offerings to get approvals from regulatory authorities.

In April 2022, Intra-Cellular Therapies, a leading biopharmaceutical organization known for its therapeutics, announced that it had obtained approval for the new dosage strength of CAPLYTA. This drug has proved its efficiency in the treatment of bipolar disorders and will now be available in strengths of 10.5 mg and 21 mg capsules.

Report Attributes Details
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Size (2022) US$ 5.9 Bn
Projected Year Value (2026F) US$ 6.8 Bn
Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2026) 3.1% CAGR
United States Market Share (2022) 44.3%
Key Companies Profiled AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Allergan plc.

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG.

Gedeon Richter Plc

Lundbeck A/S

Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

Consumption of bipolar disorder medications in China is expected to account for a revenue of approximately US$ 514 Mn by the end of 2026.



Key Segments Covered in Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Industry Research

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market by Type: Antipsychotics Drugs Anticonvulsants Mood Stabilizers Antidepressant Drugs Anti-anxiety Drugs

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market by Region: North America Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Latin America Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Europe Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market East Asia Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market South Asia & Oceania Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Mea Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market





Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics, Sales and Demand of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Key Segments Covered in Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Industry Research

