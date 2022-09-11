Market For Epoxy Resin Is Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of Around 5.4% By 2032

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-11— /EPR Network/ —

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has forced several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred in the years to come. The organic chemistry industry has suffered a huge setback due to the disruption of production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers useful and valuable information on the 2K Protective Coatings market. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and market forecast. The report also includes information on sales and demand of the 2K Protective Coatings market across various industries and regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

South Asia is estimated to witness major growth in the forecast period, compared to 2021, accounting over 9.1% growth.

In 2020, North America is anticipated to register highest market share of around 30.8%, followed by Europe.

In 2020, North America and Europe together accounted for 56% of global 2K protective coating market. The European market is expected to offer over US$ 612.4 Mn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

In terms of end use type, marine and building & infrastructure holds around 50% of the overall market share in 2020.

In resin type, the epoxy resin in 2K protective coating is estimated to cover higher market share in 2020, accounted around 38%.

“Growing construction and real estate industries have increased the market of 2K protective coating”, says Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Majority of the companies discussed in the report have focusing on investing to expand their business and launch of new product line in 2K protective coating market and continuously doing research and development. Some of the key development are:

In 2021, AkzoNobel announced its partnership with Qlayers. Collaboration with Qlayer will open new possibilities in industrial coating product line for AkzoNobel.

In 2021, Akzo Nobel N.V. acquired 100% shares of Industrias Titan S.A.U. (Titan Paints) to expand its paints business and it will help Akzo Novel to expand its business to Spain.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing 2K protective coating have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which is available in the full report.

Key Segments Covered

By Resin Type Epoxy Polyurethane Alkyd Acrylic Others

By End User Oil & Gas Exploration Petrochemicals Marine Cargo Containers Power Generation Water Treatment Building and Infrastructure Food and Beverage Production Units Others

By Application Abrasion Resistance Chemical Resistance Fire Protection Heat Resistance Corrosion Protection Pipe Coatings Tank Linings

By Region North America Europe Latin America East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North AmericaEuropeLatin AmericaSouth AsiaEast AsiaMEA and Oceania Key Countries Covered United StatesCanadaBrazilMexicoGermanyU.K.FranceItalyNordicBENELUXSouth AfricaGCC CountriesTurkeyChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndiaIndonesiaMalaysiaSingaporeAustraliaNew Zealand Key Segments Covered Resin TypeEnd UserApplicationRegion Key Companies Profiled Akzonobel N.V.PPG IndustriesThe Sherwin Williams CompanyJotun A/SHempel A/SChukogu Marine Paints Ltd.Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd.Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.Sika AGRPM International Inc.Axalta Coating Systems, LLCDulux GroupBASF SEParker Hannifin Corp.Berger Paints India Ltd.Tnemec Company, Inc.Cloverdale Paint Inc.Teknos Group OYBenjamin Moore & Co.ShawcoreNoroo Paint & Coatings Co. Ltd.Premium Coatings and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.Weilburger Coatings GmbHGuangdong Maydos Building Materials Limited CompanyFosroc, Inc.

