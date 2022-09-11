Global Sales Of Laundry Cleaning Product Is Anticipate To Surge At A CAGR Of 4% During 2021 To 2031|Fact.MR Study

The global laundry cleaning product market was valued at around US$ 80 Bn in 2020, and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 110 Bn by 2031, accelerating at a CAGR of 5%. Demand for laundry detergents is high and is projected to increasing at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031, with the segment continuing to hold bulk of the global market share.

Prominent Key Players Of The Laundry Cleaning Product Market Survey Report:

Procter & Gamble Co.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

Unilever PLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Clorox Company

Bombril SA

Jyothy Laboratories

Amway

Reward Group

Lam Soon

Shanghai White Cat Group

Baoding Qilijia Daily Chemical

Key Segments in Laundry Cleaning Product Industry Research

Product Laundry Detergents Plant-Based Laundry Detergents Laundry Detergent Liquids Laundry Detergent Powder Gel Laundry Detergents Laundry Whiteners Liquid Laundry Whiteners Laundry Whitener Powder Laundry Whiteners And Brighteners Laundry Conditioners Liquid Laundry Conditioners Fabric Softeners

Form Laundry Cleaning Liquids Laundry Cleaning Bars Laundry Cleaning Powders Laundry Cleaning Gels

Distribution Channel Sales of Laundry Cleaning Products via Modern Trade Sales of Laundry Cleaning Products via Grocery Stores Sales of Laundry Cleaning Products via Convenience Stores Sales of Laundry Cleaning Products via e-Commerce

Packaging Bottle Packaging for Laundry Cleaning Products Pouch Packaging for Laundry Cleaning Products Carton Packaging for Laundry Cleaning Products

Application Laundry Cleaning Products for Healthcare Industry Laundry Cleaning Products for Hospitality Industry



