Worldwide Demand For Low Code Development Is Project Exhibiting A 29.5% CAGR During 2022-2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Posted on 2022-09-11 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Low Code Development Market Analysis Report By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Type (General Purpose, Database Application, Mobile Application Platform), By Application (Collaboration Site, Electronics Forms), By Enterprise, By Use Case, By Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The global sales of low code development are expected to reach US$ 14 Bn in 2022. As per the study, the industry is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 187 Bn by 2032, reflecting a positive CAGR of 29.5% throughout the assessment period.

Prominent Key Players Of The Low Code Development Market Survey Report:

  • Mendix
  • Salesforce
  • Microsoft
  • Appian
  • Pega
  • Zoho
  • ServiceNow
  • OutSystems
  • Oracle
  • Kintonne
  • Quick Base
  • Betty Blocks
  • TrackVia
  • NewGen
  • AuraQuantic
  • Creatio

Key Segments Covered in Low Code Development

  • By Deployment

    • Cloud
      • Private
      • Public
      • Hybrid
    • On-premise

  • By Type

    • General Purpose Platform
    • Database Application Platform
    • Mobile Application Platform
    • Process Application Platform
    • Request Handling Platform
    • Others

  • By Application Type

    • Collaboration Site
    • Electronics Forms
    • Business Intelligence & Analytics
    • Business Rules Management
    • Predictive Analysis
    • Other Application

  • By Enterprise

    • Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)
    • Large Enterprise

  • By Use Case

    • IT & Telecommunication
    • BFSI
    • Retail & E-commerce
    • Education
    • Manufacturing
    • Healthcare
    • Government
    • Defense
    • Others

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Low Code Development Market report provide to the readers?

  • Low Code Development fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Low Code Development player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Low Code Development in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Low Code Development.

The report covers following Low Code Development Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Low Code Development market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Low Code Development
  • Latest industry Analysis on Low Code Development Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Low Code Development Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Low Code Development demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Low Code Development major players
  • Low Code Development Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Low Code Development demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Low Code Development Market report include:

  • How the market for Low Code Development has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Low Code Development on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Low Code Development?
  • Why the consumption of Low Code Development highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

