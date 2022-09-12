Advanced Analytics Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Oracle, Altair, Microsoft, IBM

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global Advanced Analytics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Advanced Analytics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Advanced Analytics Market here:

https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/advanced-analytics-market/

Advanced analytics is a term for the sophisticated statistical and mathematical techniques used to examine data and draw conclusions from it. Data mining, predictive modeling, and machine learning are all forms of advanced analytics.

Key Trends:

There are four key trends in Advanced Analytics technology:

1. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automate the analysis of data.

2. The use of big data to drive the analysis.

3. The use of predictive analytics to identify future trends.

4. The use of prescriptive analytics to recommend actions.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20859/

Key Drivers:

There are four key drivers of the advanced analytics market:

1. The increasing volume of data: With the proliferation of digital devices and the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), organizations are now generating more data than ever before. This increase in data volume is driving organizations to adopt advanced analytics solutions to help them make sense of all this data.

2. The need for real-time insights: In today’s fast-paced business world, organizations need to be able to make decisions quickly.

Market Segments:

The advanced analytics market is segmented by business function, type, end-use, and region. By business function, the market is classified into finance, human resource, operations, supply chain, and marketing and sales. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into big data analytics, predictive analytics, customer analytics, and others. Based on end-use, it is divided into BFSI, healthcare, consumer, transportation, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global advanced analytics market includes players such as Oracle, Altair, Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, Teradata, DataRobot, DataChat, Imply, Promethium, and others.

Get A Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert –

https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20859/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

-10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

-In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

-Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

-Excel data pack included with all report purchases

-Robust and transparent research methodology

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.