Basin, Bowl And Cup Revenue Will Grow 5.4X From 2022 To 2032, Opines Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

As per the Basin, Bowl and Cup industry research by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2017 to 2021, market value of the Basin, Bowl and Cup industry increased at around 15.8% CAGR, wherein, countries such as the U.S., China, UK, South Korea and Japan held significant share in the global market.

The constant surge in urbanization is propelling the demand for various commodities which is consequently driving the need for logistics. Owing to this, Basin, Bowl and Cup market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% over the coming 10 years.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7180

The Basin, Bowl and Cup market reached a valuation of US$ 248.6 Mn in 2022 increased by 17% over the last year. Fact.MR estimates that Basin, Bowl and Cup revenue will grow 5.4X from 2022 to 2032, reaching nearly US$ 1.3 Bn in 2032.

in 2022 increased by over the last year. Fact.MR estimates that Basin, Bowl and Cup revenue will grow from 2022 to 2032, reaching nearly in 2032. Hospitals and clinics segment as end-users accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35% in 2021.

in 2021. Cups were the top product type and revenue through this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% in the next ten years.

in the next ten years. Stainless steel was the top material type and it held the largest share of 40% in terms of revenue generation.

The key players such as Medtronic; Narang Medical Limited; IndoSurgicals Private Limited; Advin Health Care; Key Surgical adopt several organic and inorganic strategies to enhance their revenue and market standings.

Some of the recent developments of key Basin, Bowl and Cup providers are as follows:

In July 2021 , H&T Manufacturing Ltd. , a manufacturer of drug-delivery systems and pharmaceutical components, announced its acquisition of Novelex AG, a manufacturer of drug-delivery systems and pharmaceutical components.

, , a manufacturer of drug-delivery systems and pharmaceutical components, announced its acquisition of Novelex AG, a manufacturer of drug-delivery systems and pharmaceutical components. In 2020 , Baxter claimed to offer dry peri strips with secure grip technology for reliable staple reinforcement during surgery.

, claimed to offer dry peri strips with secure grip technology for reliable staple reinforcement during surgery. In January 2020 , LLC Farmmash announced the SD15 Dosing Cup, which has a capacity of 20 to 25 ml and can be equipped with a child resistance cover. This is expected to boost market growth in the near future.

, announced the SD15 Dosing Cup, which has a capacity of 20 to 25 ml and can be equipped with a child resistance cover. This is expected to boost market growth in the near future. In 2020, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA announced to invest US$ 130 Mn to expand its blood transfusion and apheresis disposable plant in the Dominican Republic. Additional facilities have been upgraded with manufacturing machines that create plasma drugs, plasma kit production lines, and sterile storage silos. This makes room for twice the clean room and storage capacity.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering Basin, Bowl and Cup have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7180

Market Segments Covered in Basin, Bowl and Cup Industry Analysis

By Type : Basin Bowl Cup

By End-user : Homecare Settings Long-term Care Facilities Hospitals & Clinics Other End-Users

By Material Type : Plastic (Polypropylene) Stainless steel Other Material Types



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7180

Key Points Covered in Basin, Bowl and Cup Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2032)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Basin, Bowl and Cup and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

For Trending Updates of Fact.MR , Check out the Link: https://xtalks.com/is-probiotic-soda-actually-healthy-and-which-companies-produce-it-3163/

About Fact.MR:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates