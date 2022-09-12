Surge in Use of Endoscopy Devices in Surgical Interventions increasing Demand for Endoscopy Devices

Posted on 2022-09-12 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-12 — /EPR Network/ —

As per the Endoscopy Devices Market research by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2017 to 2021, market value of the Endoscopy Devices Market increased at around 7.6% CAGR.

Some of the reasons driving market expansion include the increased frequency of age-related disorders and the rising need for endoscopic devices in therapeutic and diagnostic operations. The use of such equipment in the treatment and diagnosis of a variety of health conditions is advantageous as it allows for less intervention, thus reducing recuperation time.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7185

Globally, the geriatric population is growing, making this age group increasingly vulnerable to medical disorders requiring endoscopic intervention, such as pelvic abscess, liver abscess, endometriosis, gall stones, and intestinal perforation.

The growing preference for less invasive procedures, the increased acceptance of endoscopes for treatment and diagnostics, and technical improvements resulting in better applications are the primary factors driving the market’s rise. However, the market’s expansion is hampered by scarcity of qualified technicians and infections induced by a paucity of endoscopes.

Endoscopy enables procedures on more frail patients, such as the elderly, as well as the treatment of more difficult diseases like cancer. Reduced post-operative pain and problems, rapid recovery, lighter anaesthetic, and a shorter hospital stay are all advantages of endoscopy devices.

Minimally invasive procedures have been developed in surgery, interventional radiology, and advanced endoscopy to effectively treat a variety of disorders and improve patients’ postoperative results. The growing concern for less invasive treatments among the elderly population, along with the increasing occurrence of chronic ailments worldwide, have boosted the demand for endoscopic devices. Owing to this, Endoscopy Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the coming 10 years.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7185

  • Endoscopy Devices Market was valued at US$ 44.8 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Endoscopy Devices Market revenue would increase 2.3X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 113.8 Bn by 2032.
  • In terms of Application, Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy accounts for the highest projected growth rate of 10.0% as compared to other segments and sub segments.
  • In terms of segment Endoscopy Devices, sub segment Endoscopes accounts for the highest projected CAGR of 11.1% over the other sub segments during the forecast period.
  • U.S. is the dominant region in Endoscopy Devices Markets with absolute dollar growth opportunity of around US$ 20 Bn.

Endoscopy Devices Market Report Scope

Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2022-2032
Historical Data Available for 2017-2021
Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East
  • Africa
Key Countries Covered
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
Key Market Segments Covered
  • Endoscopy Devices
  • Application
  • End-use
  • Region
Key Companies Profiled
  • Olympus Corporation
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG
  • Pentax Medical
  • Hoya Corporation
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Medrobotics Corporation
  • Richard Wolf GmbH
  • Smith & Nephew Plc

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7185

Key Points Covered in Endoscopy Devices Market Survey:

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2032)
  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
  • Market Share Analysis
  • COVID-19 Impact on Endoscopy Devices Market and How to Navigate
  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. 

Contact: 
US Sales Office: 
11140 Rockville Pike 
Suite 400 
Rockville, MD 20852 
Email: sales@factmr.com  
Tel: +1 (628) 251-158

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution